Liberia: National Security Advisor Woods Dismisses Claims Linking Him to Alleged Plot to Arrest Rep. Kolubah

Monrovia — Atty. Samuel Kofi Woods has strongly rejected allegations linking him to an alleged plot to arrest embattled lawmaker Yekeh Kolubah, describing the claims as a "deliberate misinformation campaign."

Atty. Woods serves as National Security Advisor to President Joseph Nyuma Boakai.

The allegations surfaced in the wake of Kolubah's expulsion from the House of Representatives, fueling speculation that the Executive Mansion is moving to charge the Montserrado County District #10 Representative with treason.

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A Liberia diaspora group based in Washington, D.C. claimed that the government led by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai is planning Kolubah's arrest, alleging that Woods is orchestrating the move.

"According to our information in Washington, D.C., Yekeh Kolubah is expected to be arrested very soon, through the orchestration of Samuel Kofi Woods, who currently serves as National Security Adviser," the group said. "Given our direct involvement and significant role in Liberia's security sector reform process, we have a deep understanding of the dynamics at play and remain well-informed on these developments."

But Woods has dismissed the claims in strong terms, insisting they are false and politically motivated.

"There's a deliberate misinformation campaign and satanic agenda being orchestrated by individuals sworn to the devil," Woods said. "This plan is not new, and we know them. They should stop because it is ill-fated and will fail."

He questioned the basis of the allegations, noting that the role of National Security Adviser does not include ordering arrests or conducting investigations.

"When does a National Security Adviser get involved with investigating, ordering arrests, etc.?" he asked. "They must stop such pedestrian propaganda and lies. This National Security Adviser who they seek to destroy has a long record that will continue to survive the scrutiny of serious people."

Kolubah, once a staunch supporter of President Boakai who has since become a vocal critic, was expelled on Friday, April 17, following controversial remarks on the Guinea-Liberia border dispute. In a series of media appearances, he asserted that the disputed territory belongs to Guinea rather than Liberia--a statement lawmakers said violated his oath to defend the Constitution.

His expulsion has since triggered legal and political fallout. Kolubah has filed a bill of information before the Supreme Court of Liberia, arguing that he was denied due process during the proceedings.

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The court has scheduled a conference between the parties for November 29, 2026.

Despite mounting rumors of a possible arrest, Kolubah has remained defiant, continuing to challenge both his expulsion and the broader actions taken against him, as tensions surrounding the case continue to build.