Liberia: JFK Medical Center, LCPS Begin Week-Long Free Medical Outreach in Margibi County

Kakata, Margibi County — The John F. Kennedy Medical Center(JFKMC), in collaboration with the Liberia College of Physicians and Surgeons(LCPS), has launched a week-long free medical outreach at the Waterfield Medical Center in Kakata, Margibi County.

Professor Peter Coleman, Chief Surgeon at the John F. Kennedy Medical Center and head of the outreach team, told FrontPage Africa(FPA) on Monday at the start of the mission that the team is expected to perform surgeries on more than 70 patients, particularly the elderly and children.

Professor Coleman disclosed that the highly skilled team--comprising experienced surgeons and surgeons in training--is conducting lifesaving procedures for patients suffering from conditions such as hernias, goiter, lipomas, fibroids, and hemorrhoids, among others.

He further noted that the free surgical outreach in Margibi County has been held biannually since its inception last year.

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"We bring some of our trainees who are preparing to become surgeons to gain practical experience while providing free services to our people," Professor Coleman said.

He added that he and his colleagues are pleased to offer essential, lifesaving medical care to Liberians, especially those who cannot afford medical expenses.

At the same time, Professor Coleman revealed that the outreach program is being expanded to other parts of the country.

He named Sinoe County as the latest beneficiary, with Lofa, Bomi, and other counties expected to follow.

He also expressed gratitude to the administration of Waterfield Medical Center in Kakata for providing their facility and medical supplies in support of the surgical mission.

For his part, Dr. Diafei Frank Giddings, one of the surgeons participating in the outreach and a native of Margibi County, said it is deeply meaningful for him to be part of the team traveling to Kakata.

"But for me, this is more than just an outreach. Kakata is home, and this will be my first time performing surgical procedures in my own community since becoming a doctor. To give back in this way--it truly means everything," Dr. Giddings said.