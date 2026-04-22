Liberia: National Road Fund of Liberia Ranked 2nd Best Performing Entity for 2025

Monrovia — The National Road Fund of Liberia (NRF) has emerged as one of the country's top-performing public institutions, securing second place in the 2025 Performance Management and Compliance System (PMCS) report released by the Government of Liberia.

The PMCS is the government's flagship accountability framework, used annually to assess ministries, agencies, and state-owned enterprises on compliance, efficiency, and service delivery. Institutions are graded across key indicators, including transparency, financial accountability, institutional management, and public service performance.

In the latest rankings, the NRF--headed by Manager Joseta Neufville-Wento--posted an impressive score, finishing just under one point behind the Liberia Maritime Authority, which claimed the top position.

According to the Performance Management and Compliance Secretariat, the rankings are based on continuous monthly and quarterly assessments of institutional deliverables aligned with national development priorities under President Joseph Nyuma Boakai.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The NRF's strong showing reflects ongoing institutional reforms, a firm commitment to compliance, and robust monitoring mechanisms designed to ensure that revenues from road user charges are efficiently allocated to road maintenance and infrastructure development.

Speaking following the announcement, Mrs. Neufville-Wento described the recognition as a validation of her team's dedication and the broader national focus on infrastructure.

"This achievement belongs to the hardworking team of the National Road Fund," she said. "Their professionalism and commitment to excellence continue to drive our success. It also strengthens our resolve to support the President's priority on roads and infrastructure across Liberia."

The latest recognition builds on an earlier milestone for the NRF. In December 2025, the institution topped the annual compliance report of the General Auditing Commission, achieving a 93 percent implementation rate on audit recommendations--the highest among 62 assessed public entities.

That report highlighted the Fund's strong internal controls and responsiveness to audit findings. Of 60 recommendations stemming from a financial review covering July 2018 to June 2020, the NRF fully implemented 53, reinforcing its reputation for accountability and transparency in public financial management.

Mrs. Neufville-Wento emphasized that such achievements go beyond recognition, framing them as a responsibility to the Liberian people.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Infrastructure Investment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We see these achievements not as accolades, but as responsibilities," she noted. "Every audit score and compliance report reflects the trust placed in us by the public, and that trust must always be upheld."

With back-to-back national commendations--first in audit compliance and now in overall institutional performance--the NRF is increasingly viewed as a model for effective public sector governance.

The Fund says it intends to build on this momentum by deepening reforms, expanding data-driven management systems, and strengthening oversight mechanisms to ensure that road sector financing translates into visible improvements nationwide.

"Our vision is to institutionalize performance management as part of our culture," Mrs. Neufville-Wento added. "Every project we finance must reflect accountability and deliver tangible benefits to the Liberian people."

Governance analysts say the NRF's trajectory underscores a broader lesson for Liberia's public sector: sustained leadership, accountability, and adherence to performance systems can significantly improve institutional outcomes and public trust.