Liberia: Lafa General Assembly Marks Significant Milestone for Liberia's Fisheries Sector

Monrovia — The Liberia Artisanal Fisheries Association (LAFA) has achieved a historic milestone with its General Assembly, the first in over twenty years aimed at uniting key stakeholders in a national effort to enhance governance and shape the future of Liberia's fisheries sector.

The assembly drew a diverse group of participants, including distinguished guests, development partners, governmental representatives, co-sponsors, and community members from both coastal and inland fishing areas. Together, they reiterated their commitment to building a sustainable, inclusive, and resilient fisheries sector that will boost livelihoods, improve food security, and foster economic growth in Liberia.

While the assembly included elections for various leadership roles, officials emphasized that its purpose extended beyond simply transitioning leadership. It served as a crucial opportunity for participants to reflect on past achievements, tackle current challenges, and lay out a strategic vision for the future. A primary focus of the discussions was the necessity for credible, transparent, and representative leadership capable of advocating effectively for artisanal fishers on both national and international fronts.

Additionally, the assembly aimed to strengthen unity among stakeholders and encourage collaboration among fishing communities, government entities, and development organizations. Key topics on the agenda included resource sustainability, climate resilience, market access, and capacity building.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Organizers framed the General Assembly as a renewed commitment to inclusive governance and sustainable development within the fisheries sector, viewing it as a pivotal moment for establishing a more structured and empowered fisheries community in Liberia.

During the assembly, Derek Adonai, Program Manager of the CERATH Development Organization, welcomed government officials, fisheries stakeholders, civil society members, and the media, emphasizing the importance of the three-day event for the future of the fisheries sector. He conveyed greetings from CERATH and the Liberia Fisheries Governance Project (LFGP), funded by the European Union, and commended LAFA's vital role in advancing fisheries governance with the assembly's theme: "Strengthening fisheries governance for a sustainable and inclusive blue economy in Liberia."

Adonai stressed the importance of collaborative efforts to ensure the long-term sustainability of fisheries resources, highlighting that effective governance, accountability, and community empowerment are essential for the sector's success. He mentioned ongoing support for local governance initiatives, including the formation of the Sinoe Collaborative Management Association to enhance community engagement in fisheries management.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Oceans Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Recognizing the assembly's significance, Adonai called it an embodiment of governance fostering inclusivity, accountability, and cooperative decision-making for the benefit of the fisheries sector. He noted that the assembly marked a crucial step for LAFA, with national elections contributing to the institutional democracy that would enhance representation for artisanal fishermen across Liberia.

Newly elected president Jerry Blamo has pledged to work in the best interests of Liberian fishermen and the nation as a whole. Blamo emphasized that his leadership would focus on fairness and inclusivity, promising to advocate for a bill at the House of Representatives aimed at advancing the interests of Liberian fishermen and the fishing sector.

The elections held during the assembly resulted in the following leadership appointments: Mr. Jerry N. Blamo - President, Mr. Sam Bedford - Vice President, Mr. Lewis Giwlah - Director for County Coordinators, Mr. James J. Logan - Secretary General, Vivian P. Karl - Financial Secretary, Mary Tumu - National Treasurer, Annette Johnson - National Chairlady, Marie Kollie - National Youth Coordinator

Additionally, the following officials were appointed: Theresa S. Kangba - Assistant Secretary, Rebecca Sonpon - Procurement Officer, Oretha Setro - Sinoe County Chairlady

The LAFA First General Assembly took place from April 15-17, 2026, in Greenville City, Sinoe County, with hopes that its outcomes will lead to a sustainable, inclusive, and prosperous blue economy in Liberia.