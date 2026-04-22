Liberia Launches Ephyto Project to Modernize Agricultural Trade and Boost Export Competitiveness

Monrovia — The Ministry of Agriculture has officially launched the electronic phytosanitary certification system, known as the ePhyto project, marking a significant step toward modernizing Liberia's agricultural trade and strengthening its position in global markets.

The colorful launch ceremony, held at the Ministry of Agriculture's Conference Hall at the Ministerial Complex on Monday, brought together members of the diplomatic corps, government officials, private sector actors and international development partners.

The event was characterized by strong engagement, reflecting a shared commitment to transforming Liberia's agricultural export systems through digital innovation.

Delivering the opening remarks, Deputy Minister for Technical Services, Solomon Hedd-Williams, described the initiative as a "bold step toward efficiency, transparency and global integration."

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Speaking on behalf of Agriculture Minister Dr. J. Alexander Nuetah, he emphasized that the transition from paper-based certification to a secure digital platform will reduce delays, minimize fraud, and enhance the credibility of Liberia's agricultural exports.

"Agriculture remains a cornerstone of our economy," he noted. "The implementation of ePhyto will empower farmers, exporters, and regulatory agencies by simplifying processes, reducing costs, and unlocking new opportunities in international markets."

The ePhyto solution, developed under the International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC), enables countries to issue and exchange phytosanitary certificates electronically.

In Liberia, the project is being implemented by the Plant and Animal Quarantine Services (PAQS) Division with support from the Global Alliance for Trade Facilitation and funding from the Government of Sweden.

Speaking at the launch, Swedish Ambassador to Liberia, Karl Backéus, reaffirmed Sweden's commitment to supporting Liberia's economic transformation despite the ongoing transition in bilateral development cooperation.

"This initiative is not just technical it is fundamental to ensuring Liberia can access global agricultural markets efficiently and reliably," Ambassador Backéus said.

"It will help reduce administrative burdens, speed up processing times, and strengthen the country's export competitiveness."

Also speaking, Laura Garrone, Project Manager at the Global Alliance for Trade Facilitation, described the launch as the beginning of the implementation phase of a broader regional effort to digitalize trade systems across Africa.

"This project reflects our partnership-driven approach," she said. "We aim to deliver practical reforms that reduce trade costs, improve predictability, and support inclusive participation in international trade, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises."

Currently, Liberia's phytosanitary certification system is fully paper-based, creating bottlenecks that delay trade and increase costs.

Manual processes are prone to errors, document loss, and fraud, all of which undermine the competitiveness of Liberian agricultural exports such as rubber, palm oil, and coffee.

Through the ePhyto project, Liberia will deploy the Generic ePhyto National System (GeNS), which will allow traders and authorities to apply for, issue, and manage certificates online.

The system will also connect to the global ePhyto Hub, enabling secure, real-time exchange of certification data between countries.

The introduction of the ePhyto system is expected to: Reduce delays and administrative costs in processing export documentation Improve efficiency and speed in agricultural trade transactions

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Strengthen the security and authenticity of phytosanitary, certificatesEnhance traceability of agricultural products, Increase Liberia's competitiveness in regional and global markets.

By digitizing certification processes, the project will not only facilitate faster and safer trade but also support Liberia's broader goals of food security, economic growth, and trade integration.

J. Matthew Swinteh, Assistant Director for National Plant and Animal Quarantine Services, emphasized the transformative potential of the initiative.

"This program will save time, reduce trade barriers, and increase revenue for our country," he said. "We are committed to making Liberia one of the leading countries in implementing this system effectively."