Liberia: LBF Completes One-Day Refresher Training for Referees, Judges

Monrovia — At least 15 referees and judges of the Liberia Boxing Federation (LBF) have successfully completed a one-day refresher training aimed at enhancing their skills and performance ahead of upcoming competitions.

The training is part of the federation's broader strategy to strengthen the capacity of its technical officials and elevate the overall standard of boxing in Liberia.

In an exclusive interview with FrontPage Africa, LBF Secretary-General Alfred Michael Slocum disclosed that the training was sponsored by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

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He noted that the session featured a hybrid approach a virtual lecture conducted by an international facilitator from the International Boxing Association (IBA) headquarters in Switzerland, followed by a practical component led by members of the LBF Executive Committee.

Slocum lauded the Ministry for its support and described the participant turnout as encouraging.

He urged the officials to apply the knowledge gained to ensure fair and more professional officiating.

"We are grateful to the Ministry of Youth and Sports for sponsoring this training program, as well as the IBA for helping to sharpen the skills of our referees and judges," Slocum said.

"We hope participants will make effective use of the knowledge acquired for the growth of boxing and the protection of its athletes."

Also speaking, LBF Head of Ways and Means, Monday Talu Outland, characterized the training as both timely and essential.

He expressed optimism that the session would align local officiating with international rules.

Outland further disclosed the federation's plans to decentralize boxing by expanding activities across various communities in Monrovia and introducing the sport in high schools to nurture grassroots talent.

"I am confident that this training will reawaken the skills of our referees and judges for both local and international competitions," Outland said. "We look forward to working together to develop young people who have passion for the ring."