Male, Maldives — Liberian midfielder Yaya Bility has secured his first major silverware in the Maldives, playing a pivotal role as New Radiant Sports Club cruised to a 3-0 victory over TC Sports Club in the FA Cup final on Sunday, April 19.

The triumph secured New Radiant's 13th FA Cup title and marked a historic milestone for the club. With this victory, New Radiant has amassed a record-breaking 50 major trophies, becoming the first team in Maldivian football history to reach that feat.

A Masterclass Performance

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Bility, who is the former Liberia Football Association (LFA) Most Valuable Player, delivered a commanding performance in the heart of the midfield.

His debut season with the Malé-based club has been nothing short of impressive, with his influence growing steadily since his arrival in December 2025.

The victory also served as a moment of celebration for the Maldivian giants, who defeated TC Sports in an FA Cup final exactly nine years after edging the same opponent in 2017.

"A champion is someone who gets up when he can't," Bility posted on social media following the match, celebrating with the caption: "FA Cup Champion 2026."

From Heaven Eleven to Maldivian History

The Liberian international joined New Radiant on a one-year deal with an option to extend, following a standout tenure with Heaven Eleven in the LFA first division National League.

His move was viewed as a strategic acquisition by New Radiant officials, who sought to inject creativity and stability into the squad as they aimed to reclaim their dominance in top-flight football.

Based in the Henveiru district of Malé, New Radiant is widely regarded as the most successful club in the Maldives.

The team plays its home matches at the National Football Stadium (Rasmee Dhandu), the nation's premier sporting venue.

A Resurgent Giant

The FA Cup success signals a definitive resurgence for the club.

After facing several internal and competitive challenges in recent years, New Radiant is once again reasserting itself among the elite of Maldivian football.

For Bility, the title represents both a significant personal milestone and a proud moment for Liberian football, further proving that the country's domestic talents can compete and thrive on the international stage.