Liberia: Pres. Boakai Honors NPA Boss Dukuly Port for Transformational Maritime Reforms

Monrovia — President Joseph Boakai has spotlighted the leadership of the National Port Authority (NPA), praising Managing Director Sekou A.M. Dukuly for what the administration described as a year of reforms and measurable national impact within the maritime sector.

The acknowledgment followed a comprehensive government performance review which assessed public institutions on efficiency, delivery, and strategic execution.

During the official program held in Monrovia, the President emphasized that the port sector has become a critical driver of economic recovery, noting that the progress recorded at the NPA reflects a shift toward results oriented governance and institutional discipline across Liberia's public service landscape.

Unlike previous years marked by operational stagnation, the period under review revealed a decisive turnaround led by Dukuly, whose administration pursued aggressive reforms under the RESET framework.

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The Authority expanded port access by restoring round the clock navigation, introduced modern marine equipment to strengthen vessel handling, and initiated long delayed infrastructure upgrades across key ports including Buchanan and Greenville.

Governance systems were tightened through new safety and compliance mechanisms, while Liberia re engaged regional and international maritime partners through high level cooperation platforms.

The Authority also pushed forward human capacity development, producing locally trained maritime professionals and reducing reliance on foreign expertise. In the commercial space, renegotiated agreements improved revenue outcomes for government and introduced stronger accountability standards, signaling a shift toward protecting national interests within port operations.

Speaking to FrontPage Africa after receiving the recognition, Dukuly said the moment represents a significant milestone in Liberia's ongoing institutional reform agenda.

He explained that the honor reflects the determination of the Authority to break away from past inefficiencies and establish a system that delivers consistent and measurable outcomes for the country.

He stated that every reform implemented during the year was guided by a clear objective to reposition the port system as a reliable engine of trade and economic growth, adding that the results achieved demonstrate what is possible when leadership is aligned with national priorities and supported by a committed workforce.

Dukuly further noted that the recognition carries a deeper meaning beyond institutional achievement, as it reinforces public confidence in the ability of government entities to transform and deliver. He pointed out that the maritime sector holds strategic importance for Liberia's future, and that sustained investment in systems, people, and infrastructure will be necessary to maintain the gains already recorded. He acknowledged that challenges remain, but insisted that the progress made provides a strong foundation for continued advancement and long term stability within the port sector.

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"This recognition affirms that the direction we have taken is the right one, and it strengthens our commitment to continue implementing reforms that improve efficiency, enhance transparency, and expand the contribution of the port sector to national development," Dukuly stated.

"What we have achieved over the past year is only the beginning of a larger transformation, and we remain focused on building a modern port system that meets international standards, supports trade expansion, and delivers tangible benefits to the Liberian people," he added.