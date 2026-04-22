Liberia: Civil Service Agency Boss Joekai Celebrates National Honor for Reform Leadership

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia has awarded the Civil Service Agency (CSA) a Certificate of Honor for its outstanding performance in 2025, with the recognition shining a spotlight on the leadership of Director General Josiah F. Joekai Jr.

The award underscores a period of sustained reform and institutional strengthening within the Agency, which has been at the center of efforts to modernize Liberia's public sector.

Under Joekai's leadership, the CSA has implemented policies and systems aimed at restoring professionalism, improving accountability, and ensuring merit based recruitment across government institutions. The honor comes after a year in which the Agency delivered measurable results aligned with national priorities and the broader governance agenda championed by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai.

The year 2025 proved to be one of the most impactful periods for the CSA, marked by major interventions that directly affected thousands of public servants.

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Among the most notable achievements was the successful integration of 3,406 volunteer workers into the national payroll, including teachers and healthcare workers who had long served without formal employment status.

This move strengthened workforce stability in critical sectors such as education and health, while reinforcing fairness and institutional responsibility. Additionally, the Agency coordinated a salary top up initiative benefiting more than 23,000 frontline workers across key sectors, helping to address wage disparities and improve morale.

The establishment of systems such as the National Civil Service Testing Center further ensured that recruitment processes are now guided by merit and transparency, while ongoing policy reforms have reduced excessive consultancy spending and strengthened governance structures across the civil service.

Speaking to FrontPage Africa following the award ceremony, Joekai reflected on the journey that led to the recognition, describing the past year as one defined by deliberate reform, difficult decisions, and a clear commitment to national service.

He explained that the achievements recorded were the result of a focused strategy to correct longstanding inefficiencies and restore confidence in the civil service.

He noted that integrating thousands of volunteer workers into the payroll was not only a policy success but also a moral obligation fulfilled, as it brought dignity and stability to individuals who had served the country faithfully without recognition.

He added that the reforms introduced were designed to create a system where performance, accountability, and professionalism are rewarded, and where public servants are empowered to deliver effectively.

Joekai further stated that the previous year demanded resilience and collaboration, as the Agency worked closely with government ministries and partners to implement reforms that had long been considered difficult.

He emphasized that strengthening payroll integrity, reducing wasteful spending, and improving human resource management required both technical innovation and strong leadership.

According to him, the results achieved demonstrate that with the right systems in place, Liberia's public service can function efficiently and transparently. He acknowledged that the progress made in 2025 laid a solid foundation for future reforms, particularly in advancing merit based employment and institutional accountability across all sectors of government.

Joekai described the award as both a recognition of past efforts and a call to greater responsibility. He stressed that while the Agency is proud of its accomplishments, the work of transforming the civil service is ongoing and requires sustained commitment. He pointed out that the reforms undertaken over the past year have begun to change the culture of public service in Liberia, shifting it toward performance driven outcomes and citizen centered delivery.

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He added that the honor belongs not only to the leadership of the Agency but to every staff member who contributed to the success of the reform agenda. "This award represents the collective effort of a dedicated team that has worked tirelessly to transform the Civil Service Agency into an institution that delivers results and upholds the highest standards of professionalism," Joekai said.

"The progress we achieved in 2025 reflects our commitment to fairness, accountability, and service, and it shows that meaningful reform is possible when leadership is focused and systems are aligned with national priorities," he added.

"For the Civil Service Agency, this recognition is a reminder that we must continue to build a modern, merit driven public service that supports national development and improves the lives of all Liberians," he added.