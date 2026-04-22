Liberia: Nimba University Signs MOU With University of Man, Côte d'Ivoire

Sanniquellie City — Nimba University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Man, marking a major step toward strengthening academic and institutional cooperation between Liberia and Côte d'Ivoire.

The signing ceremony took place on April 16 at the Nimba County University Campus.

Administrators and faculty from both institutions formally committed to a partnership aimed at advancing higher education, research and cultural exchange in the Mano River region.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The MoU targets key areas of collaboration, including faculty and student exchanges, joint research initiatives, academic resource sharing, and capacity-building activities.

The agreement is expected to promote mutual learning, innovation and regional integration through education.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Jesse N. Mongrue, President of Nimba University, described the partnership as part of the institution's vision to internationalize its programs and expose students and faculty to global and regional best practices.

He emphasized that collaborating with the University of Man in neighboring Côte d'Ivoire is essential for elevating educational standards and tackling shared developmental challenges.

Prof. Dr. Lacina Coulibaly of the University of Man expressed appreciation for the partnership.

He noted that it will foster stronger ties, creating opportunities for academic growth, research collaboration and cultural understanding among students and faculty from both universities.

The MoU takes immediate effect and will be implemented through jointly agreed programs coordinated by designated offices at both institutions.

University authorities believe the partnership will significantly boost human capacity development and higher education cooperation across West Africa.

It further positions Nimba University as an emerging hub for regional academic engagement, underscoring its commitment to excellence in teaching, research and community development.