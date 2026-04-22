Liberia: LFA Wraps U-15 Inter-School Leagues in Three Counties

The Liberia Football Association, in partnership with the Inter-School Sports Association, has concluded its U-15 inter-school grassroots football leagues in Grand Gedeh, Rivercess and River Gee counties, part of a nationwide effort to strengthen youth development across all 15 counties with support from the CAF Impact Project.

In Grand Gedeh, St. Philip Episcopal School claimed the title after defeating Annie Dennis Academy 2-0 in the final. The tournament featured eight schools and highlighted a growing pool of young football talent in the county.

In Rivercess, Government Central School won the championship with a 3-1 victory over Cestos United Methodist. The competition drew a wide field of participating institutions, including Cestos High School, Neegba Public School, Ocean View Christian School, G. Sherman Flamah School, Vision Mission Prophetic School, J.L. Travers School, Open Bible School, Darsaw Public School, Wheveln Public School, Mandeh Public School, Upper Timbo Public School, Timbo Public School, ACFI Elder Patrick Peters School and Green Pasture Christian Academy.

In River Gee, the LFA-ISSA U-15 competition was held for the first time, marking a milestone for grassroots football in the southeastern region. Eight schools competed across boys and girls divisions. Brighter Road Academy won the boys title, edging Convenient Education Foundation 2-1 in the final. Fish Town Demonstration School claimed the girls championship in dramatic fashion, defeating Brighter Road Academy 5-4 on penalties after a goalless draw in regulation time.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The LFA said the completion of leagues across multiple counties reflects growing investment in youth football and a commitment to identifying talent at the grassroots level. The association added that expanding the competition to all 15 counties for the first time represents a major step in decentralizing football development and ensuring wider access to the sport across Liberia.