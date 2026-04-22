Liberia: CBL Increases Capital Requirement for Commercial Banks to U.S.$15m

The Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) has issued a new regulatory directive increasing the minimum capital requirement for commercial banks operating in Liberia from US$10 million to US$15 million, in a move aimed at strengthening the resilience, stability, and competitiveness of the country's financial sector.

The decision was announced in an official directive titled "Directive Concerning Increase in the Minimum Capital Requirements for Commercial Banks," issued under Directive No. CBL/E-GOV/DIR/001/2026 and dated April 9, 2026, from the Office of the Executive Governor of the Central Bank of Liberia.

The directive is grounded in the legal authority granted to the CBL under the Amendment and Restatement of the Act Establishing the Central Bank of Liberia (1999) as well as the Bank-Financial Institutions and Bank-Financial Holding Companies Act of 2026.

According to the CBL, the policy change is part of broader regulatory reforms intended to strengthen Liberia's financial system and ensure that commercial banks are better positioned to support financial intermediation, economic stability, and inclusive growth.

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"The Central Bank hereby issues the following directive," the document states, formally introducing the new capital requirement framework for both existing commercial banks and prospective banking license applicants.

Under the new regulation, all commercial banks operating in Liberia will be required to meet the revised minimum capital threshold of US$15 million effective December 31, 2026.

The CBL explained that the purpose of the directive is to reinforce the banking sector's ability to withstand financial shocks and improve institutional capacity across the industry. It further noted that stronger capitalization is essential for maintaining public confidence in the financial system and ensuring sustainable economic development.

"This policy initiative reflects the CBL's proactive approach to strengthening the financial system and ensuring that commercial banks are better positioned to support effective intermediation and financial inclusion for sustainable growth," the directive noted.

The Central Bank emphasized that the new capital requirement is designed to enhance the stability and resilience of banks and financial institutions operating in Liberia. It also aims to strengthen their capacity to absorb risks, improve competitiveness within the sector, and support long-term economic growth.

In addition, the policy is expected to align Liberia's banking regulations with international prudential standards, as the CBL continues efforts to modernize financial oversight and safeguard the integrity of the banking system.

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The directive forms part of a broader regulatory tightening by the Central Bank, which has in recent years focused on strengthening supervision, improving compliance frameworks, and ensuring that financial institutions maintain sound operational and capital buffers.

Financial sector observers are expected to closely monitor how commercial banks respond to the new capital requirement, particularly in terms of recapitalization strategies, mergers, or potential restructuring ahead of the December 2026 deadline.

The CBL has not indicated whether transitional support measures will be introduced, but the directive makes clear that compliance with the new US$15 million threshold will be mandatory for all existing and prospective commercial banks operating in Liberia.