South Sudan: Liberia Calls for Fully Resourced Peacekeeping Mission in South Sudan

Liberia has called for a clear, focused, and adequately resourced United Nations peacekeeping mission in South Sudan to address the country's rapidly deteriorating political, security, and humanitarian situation.

Speaking in her national capacity in support of an A3 statement delivered by the Democratic Republic of the Congo during the Council's briefing on South Sudan on Friday, April 17, 2026, H.E. Sara Beysolow Nyanti, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Liberia, underscored the urgent need for the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) to concentrate on its core mandate--the protection of civilians, facilitation of humanitarian access, and support to the peace process.

Drawing on Liberia's own post-conflict experience and lessons learned from peacekeeping transitions, Minister Nyanti emphasized that effectiveness--not expansion--must guide future UNMISS operations.

Liberia aligned with the A3 in expressing deep concern over escalating violence, mass displacement, and the alarming rise in civilian casualties. The A3 stressed that peacekeeping remains essential--not optional--in South Sudan's current context.

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Minister Nyanti warned that expanding expectations without commensurate resources risks weakening civilian protection and undermining the credibility of peacekeeping operations. She called on the Council to ensure that the renewal of the UNMISS mandate is matched with predictable financing, operational flexibility, and strong political support. Her Excellency also reaffirmed Liberia's strong support for African-led mediation efforts and welcomed the appointment of former President Jakaya Kikwete as African Union High Representative for the Horn of Africa and Red Sea, with South Sudan as a priority.

While reaffirming the importance of elections for South Sudan's long-term democratic transition, Liberia stressed that electoral processes must be approached responsibly and grounded in improved security, inclusivity, and protection of civilians.

"Peacekeeping cannot replace national leadership...But the people of South Sudan deserve a mission that is credible, focused, and fully supported to save lives today while political solutions take root." Minister Nyanti noted.

The Foreign Minister reiterated Liberia's commitment to African solidarity, African ownership of peace processes, and constructive engagement within the UN Security Council to advance stability and protect civilians in South Sudan.