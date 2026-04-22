Ghana: Police Rescue Abducted Child and Arrest Female Suspect

The Odumase-Krobo District Command on Monday, April 20, 2026, arrested a female suspect in connection with the abduction of a nine (9) year old girl at Agormanya Zongo in the Odumase-Krobo district.

On Sunday, April 19, 2026, the Odumase-Krobo district Command received a complaint from victim's father that his daughter left home and had since not returned.

Following investigations and intelligence, officers from the Odumase-Krobo district with the assistance of BNI personnel at the Accra International Airport arrested suspect Regina Mamle Tawiah, aged 36, and rescued the victim at the Accra International Airport.

Preliminary investigations revealed that suspect was trying to send the victim to Kenya.

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Meanwhile, the victim has been reunited with her father.

The suspect, Regina Mamle Tawiah who was arraigned before the Odumase-Krobo circuit court yesterday, April 21, 2026.

She pleaded not guilty and has been remanded into police custody to reappear on May 5, 2026 for case management conference.

The Eastern Regional Police Command has entreated the general public to remain vigilant at all times and promptly report any suspicious persons or behaviour to the police.