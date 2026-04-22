Nigeria: 2nd National School Volleyball Championships Kick Off Today

Lagos Is Playing Host to the 2nd Edition of the National School Volleyball Championships, Which Begins Today. — Schools from across the country have converged on Lagos for the four-day tournament, organised by the Nigeria School Sport Federation (NSSF) in collaboration with the Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF), with support from the Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC).

The annual competition aims to develop Volleyball in the School system and identify outstanding athletes who will represent Nigeria at the International School Sport Federation (ISF) World School Volleyball Championship scheduled for 1st - 10th July in China. Teams from Lagos, Osun, Rivers, Bayelsa, Adamawa, Ogun,Taraba, Bauchi, and other states are competing for honours, with NVBF technical officials on ground to scout for talent.

NSSF President, Olabisi Joseph, expressed delight at the growing interest among schools nationwide.

She urged participants to be worthy ambassadors of their schools and praised the NVBF for its technical backing.

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"In Nigeria, we are blessed with an abundance of talent in the school system. Volleyball, being one of the popular sports in schools, has ignited healthy rivalry among students. Sports stimulates learning, so we are building a total child through events like this," she said.

Joseph further revealed that standout athletes from the Lagos championship will be shortlisted to compete with their colleagues on the world stage at the ISF World School Volleyball Championship in China, describing it as a unique opportunity for young players to showcase their skills before global scouts.

The maiden edition of the National School Volleyball Championships was held in Abuja, where the host teams won both the boys,and girls' categories, outstanding players from FCT Plateau and Kaduna State represented Nigeria at the 2025 ISF World School Volleyball Championships in China.