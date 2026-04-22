Nigeria: Gov's Cup - Bayelsa United Feeders Emerge Yenagoa Lga Champions

Bayelsa United Feeders have emerged as Yenagoa Local Government Area champions of the Bayelsa State Governor's Cup, popularly tagged 'Prosperity Cup'.

Bayelsa United Feeders overpowered determined Brazil FC 5-4 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in regulation time in an encounter decided at the Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa on Sunday.

The victory earned Bayelsa United Feeders 1,000,000 while runners-up, Brazil FC received 500,000.

Bayelsa United Feeders is the latest team to join Okoroma United, Movers FC of Otuasega, Kolobiriowei FC of Bolou Orua, Odi United of Odi, NDU Oilers FC of Amassoma, Mini FC of Minibie and Osunmabio FC in the next round of the tournament.

Speaking at the final, chairman of Yenagoa local government, Hon. Bulodiseye Ndiwari, said the tournament has successfully taken a handful of youths away from social vices particularly in Yenagoa, maintaining that the competition has continued to be a veritable platform for talent discovery in the State.

Director General of the tournament, Mr. Ono Akpe, in an interview, remarked that the LGA finals have witnessed entertaining football across the eight LGAs, stating that the LGA finals has justified the investment of the governor in youth development.

With the eight LGA finals now concluded, attention has shifted to the Round of 32 scheduled to commence on Wednesday, 22nd of April, 2026 across different centres in the State.