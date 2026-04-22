Nigeria: 7 Things to Know About Late Sports Icon, Ibrahim Galadima

Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima was not only a highly influential Nigerian sports administrator and a revered elder statesman of the game of football, he also lived an exemplary life.

However, after a long battle with a protracted illness, Galadima passed away on April 18, 2026, at the age of 78 and was laid to rest according to Islamic rites on Sunday, April 19, 2026, in Fagge Local Government Area of Kano State.

Expectedly, his burial which was held after funeral prayer at Fagge jumat mosque was attended by members of his family, prominent Nigerian sports administrators, retired and active footballers, top government officials and leading politicians in Kano.

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Here are seven salient things to know about his life and career:

Former NFA Chairman:

Late Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima served as the Chairman of the then Nigeria Football Association (NFA), now the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), from 2002 to 2006, after serving creditably as Chairman of Kano FA, Executive Chairman of the Kano Sports Council. His tenure as NFA Chairman was noted for administrative reforms and maintaining Nigeria's strong presence in continental and global football.

Unfortunately, it was under his leadership that Nigeria failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup for the first time since the first appearance at the 1994 edition in the USA. Nigeria lost the 2006 World Cup ticket to Angola on the infamous away-goal rule.

Following harsh criticisms that trailed the mishap, Galadima remarked that the World Cup ticket wasn't Nigeria's birthright, a comment that infuriated Nigerians the most. The World Cup failure and his comment would easily pass for the only stain in his illustrious career as a football administrator.

Galadima was also a member of the Presidential Monitoring Committee for Stadia Development for the FIFA World Youth Championship Nigeria was scheduled to host in 1995.

He also played a pivotal role in the development of the 10-Year Football Development Masterplan submitted to the Presidency in 2022.

Founder of Kano Pillars FC:

He was one of the founding fathers of Kano Pillars Football Club in 1990. He helped build the club into a dominant force in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) and later served as its chairman. In fact, his immediate younger brother, Alhaji Abba Galadima also served briefly as chairman of Kano Pillars.

Veteran sports administrator

Beyond football, his résumé included high-level roles such as First Vice President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) and Chairman of the Kano State Sports Commission. In 1984, he was made a Member of the Caretaker Committee of the National Sports Commission (NSC). He also served on various national committees, including the Presidential Monitoring Committee for stadium development.

Public service career

In addition to sports, he held significant political appointments in Kano State, serving as the Commissioner for Social Welfare, Youth and Sports, and later as the Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport.

Legacy and integrity

Widely described as a mentor and a "father figure" by current sports leaders, he was known for his integrity, diligence, and commitment to the independence of sports administration. Shortly before his passing, he was awarded an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Sports Management from El-Roy University of England for his vast experience in the field of sports.

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Community leader

He also held the traditional title of Galadiman Fagge. The title is a prestigious honorific across Northern Nigeria, deeply rooted in the historical administrative and military structures of the Hausa Kingdoms.

So, till his death on Saturday, April 18, Galadima served as the traditional head of the Fagge community in Kano. Holding this title marked him as a respected community leader and statesman in his home state.

National honour

Galadima was conferred with the national honour of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) in November 2011 in recognition of his significant contributions to the development of sports, specifically football, in the country.