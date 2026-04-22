Nigeria: Lagos Pupils Shine At Samda Nigeria U-13 Tourney

Team Kosofe and Mushin Local Government Areas in Lagos secured victories yesterday in the football matches of the inaugural Scalepea-Mah Development Association (SAMDA) Nigeria U-13 tournament.

In the girls' category, Mushin LGA edged Kosofo 3-0 at the Opebi Primary School, Ikeja,

Meanwhile, Kosofe dominated the Badagry side, winning 3-1 in the boys' category.

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The matches were witnessed by ex-international Waidi Akanni, who performed the ceremonial kick off of the second match and offered words of encouragement to the President of Lagos State School Sports, Bisi Joseph and the players.

Former Flying Eagles star Tajudeen Disu who serves as Chairman of SAMDA Nigeria Chapter and Head of Sports for Africa, stressed the importance of sustained support for grassroots sports.

"The U-13 football tournament is only the starting point. It reflects a broader commitment to grassroots development and a vision to scale impact across the country," he said.

Disu added that the organisation is committed to providing structured training, mentorship, and partnerships with schools, organisations, and institutions in a bid to create lasting opportunities for young people.

The CEO, Tony Kona Fele, noted that the grassroots tournament will also serve as a platform to identify talents in other sports such as basketball.

"We will also help select talented individuals who can pursue higher education in the USA, Canada and other institutions, provided their academic performance supports this journey," he said.