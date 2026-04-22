Ghana: We'll Complete All Inherited Projects - Ahmed Ibrahim

The government says it is working assiduously to complete all projects it inherited from the previous government across all metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies nationwide.

According to the Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ahmed Ibrahim, works on over 2,755 projects inherited from the erstwhile administration are at various stages of completion.

At the Government Accountability Series at the Presidency in Accra yesterday, Mr Ibrahim told journalists that the era of abandoning projects started by predecessor governments was over.

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"The President does not want to abandon legacy projects. In the past, successive governments tried to demonise their predecessors, but President Mahama does not want to do that. He has therefore directed that we allocate 20 per cent of the funds going to the District Assemblies to the completion of all abandoned projects."

"Let me state that work on 2,755 inherited legacy projects is at various levels of completion," the Minister emphasised.

Apart from continuing projects initiated by previous governments, he said the John Mahama-led NDC government was also initiating its own projects through the assemblies.

Mr Ibrahim said thousands of projects across health, education and sanitation sectors were also ongoing.

For instance, he said 494 Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds, 761 classroom blocks and 4,029 boreholes were currently being provided by the assemblies.

He said funds for the timely completion of these projects were being made available through the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF).

Having released GH¢6.3 billion to the DACF last year, with another GH¢8.7 billion expected to be released this year, Mr Ibrahim said the government was on course to surpass, within four years, the GH¢17 billion released to the assemblies during the eight-year tenure of the previous administration.

This, he said, demonstrated the government's commitment to deepening development at the local level.

According to him, government was current on disbursements to the DACF, with the only outstanding payment being the first quarter of 2026.

Mr Ibrahim further said the government's decision to pay allowances to assembly members had re-energised them to deliver on their mandate.

He urged chief executives to "roll up their sleeves" and work towards realising the President's vision of resetting Ghana at all levels.