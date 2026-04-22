Ghana: Govt Invests Gh¢50bn in Road Sector in 16 Months - Pres Mahama

THE government has invested more than GH¢50 billion from its own resources into the road sector over the past 16 months, with projects under the "Big Push" initiative and other legacy programmes receiving significant attention.

President John Dramani Mahama disclosed this in Tamale last Sunday during a stakeholders' forum held as part of his Resetting Ghana Tour.

He explained that key road projects currently under construction include the Chereponi-Bunkpurugu road, the Bintiri road, as well as the Saboba-Chereponi and Yendi-Saboba roads.

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President Mahama described the ongoing works as the first phase of a broader infrastructure drive, noting that additional critical roads were being reviewed for inclusion in subsequent phases.

He indicated that about 2,000 kilometres of roads were currently under construction across the country at the same time, all being financed through domestic resources.

The President noted that the investments were being undertaken despite prevailing global economic challenges, adding that the economy remained resilient and was being managed prudently.

He stated that the strength of the economy had contributed to the stabilisation of the cedi, control of inflation and effective management of petroleum prices.

President Mahama further explained that the relative stability of the currency and inflation had enabled the government to cushion citizens and avoid a return to previously high inflation levels.

He pointed out that while many countries had experienced petroleum shortages, Ghana had been able to maintain supply stability.

The President said inflation, which was above 24 per cent when his administration assumed office, had been reduced significantly and was being maintained through fiscal discipline.

He also explained that Ghana's debt default had limited access to the international capital market, making it difficult to secure external financing.

However, he noted that through prudent economic management, the government had been able to undertake major development projects without resorting to borrowing externally.

President Mahama disclosed that numerous road projects were ongoing nationwide, particularly major highways linking regions and connecting regional capitals to district centres.

He urged the public to remain patient if work had not yet commenced on roads in their communities, assuring them that such areas would be considered in due course.

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He acknowledged that the northern part of the country had historically lagged behind in road infrastructure, but expressed confidence that ongoing rehabilitation programmes would significantly improve road networks in the Northern Region and across the five northern regions.

President Mahama added that several clinics, Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds, schools, dormitories and other infrastructure had also been constructed nationwide.

He assured Ghanaians that more development projects would be rolled out and appealed for continued patience as the government worked to improve living conditions across the country.