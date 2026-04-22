Ghana: Gh¢1.8m Chps Compound Inaugurated to Boost Healthcare in Sagnarigu

A GH¢1.8 million Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound has been inaugurated at Yilonaayili, a farming community in the Sagnarigu Municipality of the Northern Region, to improve healthcare delivery in the area.

The facility is an initiative of the Member of Parliament for the area, Mr Atta Issah, and was financed through his personal resources.

Inaugurating the facility here yesterday, the MP said it was a promise he made to the people during his campaign tour ahead of the 2024 elections.

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"I stand to clear the minds of the people of Yilonaayili and its surrounding communities that my promise to provide them with a health facility has been fulfilled," proving himself as a reliable and trustworthy leader through the successful completion of the project.

He added that, through his efforts, professional health workers would be posted to the facility to ensure effective healthcare delivery.

The MP noted that the facility was not only for the people of Yilonaayili, but that surrounding communities in the enclave would also benefit.

He said the facility would go a long way in improving the health and well-being of residents in the Sagnarigu Municipality.

Mr Issah described the project as a shared commitment to saving lives across the area.

He indicated that the construction of the Yilonaayili CHPS compound was the first of its kind in the enclave and would significantly improve access to healthcare for more than 10,000 residents in Yilonaayili and nearby communities.

He therefore appealed to members of the beneficiary communities to take proper care of the facility, adding that he intends to construct more such facilities to benefit people in the municipality.

He assured the MP that the community would closely monitor the facility to ensure it remains safe, well-maintained, and capable of delivering quality healthcare services at all times.

Mr Issah said the construction of the facility was aimed at providing quality healthcare services to residents and addressing their age-long health challenges.

Nba Imorow Alhassan Abu, speaking on behalf of the people and chiefs, applauded the MP for the initiative.

FROM YAHAYA NUHU NADAA, YILONAAYILI

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