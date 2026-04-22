THE Western Regional Director of Health Services, Dr Marion Okoh-Owusu, has pledged the commitment of the Directorate to work hard to ensure quality and accessible primary health care to the people in the Region.

She declared "Our mandate extends beyond ending preventable diseases, and we challenge ourselves to move from just survival to thriving and transforming lives."

Dr Okoh-Owusu made the pledge here on Tuesday during the opening of the 2025 annual performance review meeting on the theme: 'Achieving high quality Primary Health Care: The role of all stakeholders.'

She said the priority for 2026 was to attain high quality primary health care and work on the public perception of poor quality of care in facilities, especially for emergencies.

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To achieve this, she said, a regional dialogue involving all Ministry of Health agencies and stakeholders would be organised to take actions towards achieving the objectives.

Dr Okoh-Owusu noted, public health emergencies continued to threaten the lives of the population, reporting that, in May 2025, an M-POX outbreak hit the region but, with the support from partners and the ministry, vaccination campaigns were rolled out which helped to protect public health.

Other threats to improve health outcomes, she mentioned, were the increasing burden of non- communicable diseases, notably hypertension and diabetes, the triple burden of malnutrition including overweight, under nutrition and micro-nutrient deficiencies.

Beyond 2026, she said, the region would ensure all communities had access to timely, quality and comprehensive health care at all levels of service delivery.

The vision, Dr Okoh-Owusu explained, was to prevent and manage disease, reduce unnecessary disability and premature death and achieving health equity for all in the region.

She said the Western Regional Health Directorate this year had developed services tailored to meet the needs of the community and ensuring primary health care was free for all.

"Let us recommit to healthcare that focuses on health promotion, a health care that empowers the people to take charge of their own health instead of being passive recipients of care," she added.

Dr Owusu-Okoh encouraged young doctors and nurses posted to the region and admonished that "the posting is rewarding and never a punishment."

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The Regional Director applauded leaders and health teams for their passion and the clergy and Muslim community for their partnership.

She reported, the innovative reform of the meeting, was the holistic assessment and peer review to guide, achieve results, be accountable to all stakeholders "and share our best practices and promote community involvement."

The Western Regional Minister, Joseph Nelson, noted quality primary health care required the active participation and collaboration of multiple stakeholders, health professionals, government institutions, development partners, traditional authorities, community leaders, the private sector, civil society organisations and the general public.

He commended the Ghana Health Service for its dedication and sustained effort in improving health care delivery despite the challenges faced by the sector, adding "the resilience and professionalism of health workers continued to make a positive impact on the health and well being of our people."