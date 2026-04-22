Ghana: EU, IOM Boost Nadmo's Disaster Response Capacity

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has received a major boost to its emergency response capacity following the donation of ICT equipment by the European Union (EU), facilitated by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

The support, which targets Emergency Operations Centres at the national level and in the Upper East and Upper West regions, is aimed at strengthening coordination, improving real-time data management, and enhancing rapid response to disasters.

Items donated include television sets, printers, drones, telephones, and laptops.

Speaking at the handover ceremony at NADMO headquarters in Accra on Friday, the Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mubarak Mohammed, said the equipment would significantly strengthen the organisation's operations, particularly in managing internal displacement and migration-related risks in northern Ghana.

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He noted that the intervention forms part of broader efforts under the National Coordination Mechanism on Migration, a platform established to coordinate migration governance in line with the Global Compact for Migration.

Mr Mohammed said the various technical working groups under the mechanism have contributed to improving migration data management, information sharing, reintegration of returnees, and the development of regular labour migration pathways.

However, he expressed concern about funding constraints facing NADMO, stressing that inadequate resources continue to limit its capacity, especially in preventive interventions.

The Minister underscored the importance of investing in preparedness, noting that prevention is more cost-effective than responding to disasters after they occur.

He also called for strengthened safety awareness, urging institutions to prioritise basic emergency preparedness measures, including clear evacuation procedures.

The Director-General of NADMO, Joseph Bikanyi Kuyon, described the donation as significant, noting that Emergency Operations Centres serve as the nerve centre of large-scale disaster response.

He said the support represents a major enhancement of NADMO's capacity to coordinate responses and protect lives and property during emergencies.

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Dr Kuyon commended the EU and IOM for their longstanding partnership with Ghana, highlighting collaboration in areas such as the reintegration of returned migrants and interventions under the coastal states stability mechanism.

The Chief of Mission of IOM for Ghana, Togo and Benin, Fatou Diallo Ndiaye, said the donation represents a practical investment in Ghana's ability to prepare for and respond to emergencies linked to displacement and human mobility.

She noted that IOM has supported NADMO in strengthening coordination systems, improving data-driven decision-making, and building capacity to manage complex crises, including those arising from climate shocks and regional insecurity.

According to her, the partnership had led to the development of a national cross-border humanitarian crisis response plan to guide action within the first 24 to 72 hours of displacement, as well as simulation exercises to test preparedness.

She added that the newly donated equipment would improve real-time data management, support coordination, and ensure continuity of operations during crises, resulting in faster and more targeted responses.

Ms Ndiaye indicated that the intervention was implemented under the EU-funded ATUM project, which focuses on promoting safe and well-managed migration.