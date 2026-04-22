Ghana: Sapeliga Community Day Shs to Admit Students in September This Year - MP Zebilla

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the Sapeliga Community Day Senior High School (SHS) will become fully operational beginning September this year, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Zebilla Constituency, Mr Ebenezer Alumire Ndebilla, has disclosed.

This assurance follows the resumption of work on the stalled 'E-block' project, with the contractor pledging to complete the facility before August this year.

The Zebilla legislator made this known over the weekend when he inspected ongoing projects in the Bawku West District.

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During the tour, he cautioned contractors against the slow pace of work on government projects.

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Speaking to The Ghanaian Times after inspecting progress on the Sapeliga Community Day SHS project, Mr Ndebilla expressed satisfaction with the level of seriousness demonstrated by the contractor.

The Sapeliga E-block (Community Day SHS) forms part of projects initiated by the National Democratic Congress (NDC)-led administration in 2013.

He noted that it was unfortunate that some of these projects were either shelved or abandoned by the succeeding government, with the Sapeliga project being no exception.

"It is unfortunate that the New Patriotic Party government came in and abandoned these projects. However, it is encouraging that now that our government has resumed power, contractors have been paid to return to site to complete the unfinished work. Progress is steadily being made, particularly here in Sapeliga," he said.

"Where there is the need for contract variation, we act promptly to ensure that contractors are able to mobilise and return to site without unnecessary delays," he added.

Mr Ndebilla further disclosed that he had engaged the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES) on the possibility of the school being absorbed into the system in the coming months.

He also announced that plans were far advanced to construct additional facilities, including dormitory blocks and teachers' bungalows, to pave the way for the school to attain boarding status.

The MP mentioned that he had observed, with grave disappointment, the low appeal of Community Day Schools to prospective students.

"We do not think this school should remain a Community Day School once it becomes operational," he stated.

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"We have already submitted a request for additional facilities, including Boys' and Girls' dormitories, Teachers' quarters, and a Headmaster's bungalow, to enhance its attractiveness and boost enrolment," he stated.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Bawku West, Mr James Ayamwego, assured that the assembly would ensure the effective implementation of "life-touching" projects under the current administration to address critical needs in health, education, sanitation, and water.

He noted that the assembly would make judicious use of the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF), adding that the Ministry of Finance had been releasing funds promptly.

Again, Mr Ayamwego revealed that the assembly had developed strategies to improve revenue mobilisation from local markets to enhance its Internally Generated Fund (IGF).

He noted that such investments would greatly enhance teaching and learning outcomes in the area.

Bukari Shaibu, Head of Supervision at the Bawku West District Education Directorate, commended the government for providing significant educational infrastructure in the district.

FROM FRANCIS DABRE DABANG, SAPELIGA

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