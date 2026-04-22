Ghana: Gh¢50 Billion Road Push - Between Promise and the Burden of Delivery

President John Dramani Mahama's disclosure that government has spent more than GH¢50 billion from domestic resources on roads within 16 months is, without doubt, a major statement of intent.

It speaks to urgency, scale, and a renewed focus on one of Ghana's most visible development gaps, the road network.

For many Ghanaians, especially those in communities where bad roads have long defined daily life, such figures naturally raise hope. Roads are not abstract policy issues.

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They affect how farmers get produce to market, how children get to school, how patients reach hospitals, and how businesses survive.

So when government talks about 2,000 kilometres of roads under construction at the same time, it resonates at a very practical level.

The President's reference to projects such as the Chereponi-Bunkpurugu, Saboba-Chereponi and Yendi-Saboba roads also highlights a long-standing concern, regional imbalance in infrastructure development.

His assurance that the northern parts of the country will eventually benefit significantly will be warmly received in those areas, where bad roads have often been seen not just as an inconvenience, but as a form of exclusion.

However, big numbers alone do not build trust. Ghana has heard of many ambitious road programmes before.

The real issue has always been execution whether projects are completed on time, whether the quality matches the cost, and whether roads remain usable years after construction.

Too often, roads are inaugurated with ceremony only to deteriorate within a short period.

In other cases, projects stall midway, leaving communities frustrated and public funds tied up in unfinished work.

This is why citizens have learned to look beyond announcements and focus instead on visible, lasting results.

There is also the question of financing. The decision to rely heavily on domestic resources, especially in a difficult global economic environment and limited access to international capital markets, reflects both necessity and caution.

But it also puts pressure on government revenue. That makes efficiency even more important.

The Ghanaian Times is urging the President and the sector minister, Mr Kwame Governs Agbodza to ensure that every cedi spent must deliver value not just kilometres of asphalt, but durable infrastructure that reduces long-term maintenance costs.

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Another concern is coordination. A simultaneous rollout of 2,000 kilometres of roads is ambitious, but it also demands strong project management, strict monitoring, and an honest system of accountability.

Without these, delays and cost overruns become inevitable.

Equally important is maintenance culture. Ghana's infrastructure challenge is not only about building new roads; it is also about protecting what already exists.

Without regular maintenance, even the best roads quickly return to poor condition, forcing the country into a costly cycle of repair and reconstruction.

What citizens now expect is simple: progress they can see and feel. Reduced travel time. Lower transport fares. Safer journeys. Better access to markets and services.

The promise is large. The expectation is even larger. And the true judgement will come, not in speeches, but on the roads themselves.