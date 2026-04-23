Nigeria: Troops Neutralise Two Gunmen in Plateau Ambush, Recover Weapons

22 April 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Golok Nanmwa, Jos

Troops of Operation Enduring Peace have neutralised two armed gunmen during an ambush operation in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The operation was carried out on Tuesday near Doruwa Babuje in the Marit area, following credible intelligence on the movement of suspected criminals.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Wednesday in Jos by the Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force, Operation Enduring Peace, Captain Chinonso Polycarp Oteh.

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According to the statement, troops launched the ambush at about 7:49 p.m. after receiving intelligence linking the suspects to attacks on communities, including armed robbery and sexual violence.

"Upon sighting the criminals, troops executed a successful ambush. In the ensuing firefight, two armed gunmen were neutralised, while others fled into nearby bushes under cover of darkness," the statement said.

Items recovered from the scene include a locally fabricated rifle, five rounds of 7.62x39mm ammunition, a cutlass, a jackknife, and a mobile phone.

The statement added that troops have remained deployed in Marit and Lajam communities to ensure the safety of residents, while efforts are ongoing to track and apprehend the fleeing suspects.

Operation Enduring Peace reaffirmed its commitment to protecting lives and property and urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to security agencies.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

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