South Africa: Home Affairs Refutes Claims That Lesotho Nationals Can Enter South Africa Without Passports

The Department of Home Affairs has expressed concern over unfounded media reports and social media posts suggesting that nationals of Lesotho will no longer be required to present valid passports when entering South Africa.

The department has dismissed these claims as false, emphasising that citizens of the Kingdom of Lesotho are still required to present valid passports when entering the Republic and cannot use only their national identity cards for travel.

"No such agreement has been reached between the Republic of South Africa and the Kingdom of Lesotho," the Department of Home Affairs said in a statement.

"Allowing entry without a valid passport would violate South Africa's laws. Specifically, such an act would contravene section 9 of the Immigration Act of 2002, which stipulates that no person shall enter or depart from the Republic unless they have a valid passport," the department said.

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Home Affairs Ministers of Lesotho and South Africa met in Cape Town on 17 April 2026, to receive a study report from a joint task team that was established to look at the development of a new migration model.

The Ministers were directed by the Bi-National Commission between the two countries to undertake the study.

This was the first time that the outcome of the study was presented to the Ministers with various recommendations which are to be considered by the Bi-National Commission.

"For any such change to even be considered, a legislative process involving Parliament would be required to amend existing immigration laws. No such process is currently underway.

"The status quo remains. All Lesotho nationals and South African citizens must continue to present valid passports for all entry and exit purposes at our shared ports of entry. The department urges the public to desist from spreading this misinformation," the department said.