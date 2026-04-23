Nigeria: Tinubu Writes Senate, Seeks Ministerial Confirmation, Yuguda As CBN Deputy Gov

President Bola Tinubu has written to the Senate, seeking the screening and subsequent confirmation of Muttaqha Rabe Darma as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Akpabio, who read the communication from President Tinubu, thereafter referred it to the Committee of the Whole for further legislative action, with a directive to report back as soon as practicable.

Recall that President Tinubu had on Tuesday sacked Wale Edun, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the economy alongside Ahmed Muda Dangiwa, Minister of Housing and Urban Development.

In a separate correspondence, President Tinubu also sought the Senate's approval for the appointment of Lamido Abubakar Yuguda as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

Akpabio subsequently referred the nomination to the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, which is expected to report back within one week.

Additionally, the President requested confirmation for the reappointment of Barrister Benedict Umeno as a member of the Code of Conduct Bureau, representing the South-East, for a second term in office. This request was referred to the Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption, also with a one-week deadline to present its report.