Nigeria: Stop Stoking Religious Tension Over Politics, Muslim Group Urges Foreign Actors

A Muslim advocacy group, the Muslim League Unity Group, has cautioned against what it described as efforts by some foreign-based actors to heighten religious tensions in Nigeria through misinformation and politically influenced narratives.

In a statement jointly signed by the group's leaders, Professor Ahmed Umar Daudu and Dr. Yunusa Bala Maikafi, they expressed concern that certain international Christian organisations, particularly from the United States, have been circulating reports alleging mistreatment of Christians under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The group emphasised that Nigerians of different faiths have historically coexisted peacefully and warned that such narratives could create unnecessary divisions and distrust among citizens.

According to the statement, some of the organisations involved are not widely known and have been sharing claims of targeted violence against specific religious communities. The group described this development as concerning, especially as the 2027 general elections approach.

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The group also commented on recent remarks attributed to U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, which referenced alleged attacks on Christian schools and places of worship in Nigeria. It said such comments, if not carefully verified, could contribute to misunderstanding and tension.

Similarly, the statement addressed allegations reportedly linked to Kimberly Daniels regarding Nigeria's Minister of State for Defence, Mohammed Bello Matawalle. The group described these claims as unverified and potentially politically influenced.

It noted that while public officials, including Matawalle and the Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, should be held accountable, such scrutiny should be based on credible evidence and due process rather than external influence or perceived bias.

The group also referred to what it sees as a pattern of external criticism directed at prominent Nigerian figures, including the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa'ad Abubakar, former Kano State governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and President Tinubu.

On Matawalle's record, the group stated that it is not aware of any court conviction, official indictment, or audit report directly implicating him in wrongdoing, either during his tenure as Zamfara State governor or in his current role.

The statement expressed confidence in his ability to serve effectively and contribute to national security efforts.

It also called on those making allegations linking government officials to extremist activities to provide credible and verifiable evidence.

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While acknowledging that security challenges exist globally, including in the United States, the group urged both domestic and international stakeholders to avoid narratives that could deepen religious divisions in Nigeria.

The statement concluded by calling for restraint, mutual respect, and a continued commitment to Nigeria's longstanding tradition of religious coexistence.