Nigeria: Atiku Slams Low Military Funding, Accuses Tinubu Government of Misplaced Priorities

Former Vice President of Nigeria and chieftain of the African Democratic Congress, Atiku Abubakar, has again criticised the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, accusing it of corruption, incompetence, misplaced priorities, and a lack of sincerity in addressing the country's security challenges.

Reacting to a report by indicating that the army received only seven percent of the 2025 budget disbursement for security equipment, Atiku described the situation as a damning indictment of an administration he said has paid only lip service to national security.

According to him, a seven percent release of funds for military equipment is grossly inadequate to confront the realities on the battlefield.

The opposition figure argued that the low disbursement reflects deeper issues of corruption, incompetence, and insincerity within the current administration.

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"A poorly equipped army can neither protect itself nor the country it is meant to serve. Lack of adequate funding compromises the security of our military forces and the nation as a whole. Incompetence and corruption that cause delays and shortfalls in fund disbursement are the main obstacles to addressing security challenges," Atiku said.

He further stated that recent high-profile deaths of military commanders cannot be separated from what he described as systemic failures in governance. He added that security issues require urgency, urging the Tinubu administration to apologise to Nigerians for what he termed its "colossal incompetence and lethargy."

Atiku also warned that failure to fully implement budgetary allocations has serious implications for national security. He accused the government of showing indifference, claiming it is more focused on the 2027 elections than on safeguarding the country.

"No country can afford to disburse just seven percent for equipment purchases and expect its military to perform any miracles," he said.

The Waziri of Adamawa further criticised the administration's reliance on what he called propaganda instead of measurable performance, questioning what he believes would form the basis of President Tinubu's campaign in 2027.