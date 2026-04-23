Nigeria: Mixed Reactions Trail Davido's Appointment for Adeleke's Re-Election Campaign

Mixed reactions have trailed the appointment of singer David Adeleke a.k.a Davido as head of youth mobilisation for the campaign council of Gov. Ademola Adeleke in the forthcoming Osun State gubernatorial elections.

The Afrobeats superstar had earlier, in a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account, shared the news of the appointment, expressing enthusiasm about the role and confidence in the governor's chances at the polls.

He wrote: "I have been appointed by the Governor of OSUN STATE @AAdeleke_01 and flag bearer of the ACCORD PARTY as Head of Youth Mobilisation Council!

"We look forward to a smooth campaign and you RE-ELECTION Your Excellency! 4+4."

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The appointment comes as political activities intensify ahead of the Osun governorship election slated for August 8, with Adeleke seeking re-election under the Accord Party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in less than 24 hours of making the post, it has generated a buzz on social media platforms, as Davido's fans and critics comment on the development.

While the fans and supporters of the "Funds" crooner congratulated him, other social media users questioned the role of celebrities in political campaigns and governance.

Those opposed to the appointment argued that Davido's public image may not align with youth leadership expectations of political manoeuvrings.

@OfficialClever4 wrote: "OBO don level up proper! From dropping bangers to becoming the head of youth mobilisation for Governor Adeleke's 4+4 re-election under Accord Party.

"Uncle and nephew combo loading... Osun youths, una ready make we turn this campaign to a concert or wetin? But real talk: how we go use this energy push real youth empowerment for Osun jobs, skills, or just vibes? 30BG in politics too!"

@iambenedict wrote: "Congratulations @AAdeleke_01

"I hope Governor performed well to deserve a second tenure not just to say 4+4."

@bigbrownson wrote: "Davido you're not worthy of that position. He should have appointed your elder brother to be in that position.

"You can't be living a reckless life as a musician and be a Youth leader. Naira Marley tried it and regretted it immediately.

"I wish you good luck regardless."

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@midenation_ said: "Congrats Davido! Head of Youth Mobilization for Uncle's 4+4 re-election. First big Afrobeats star in that role legacy loading. Osun youths, una dey show?"

@InsightByTee said: "Osun youths are LOCKED IN!!! 4+4 is LOADED, smooth campaign activated, landslide re-election CONFIRMED!

"We dey with you."

@Diamie_x said: "This guy doesn't know a thing about politics but yet got this position, favoritism at its peak."

@olam_xx wrote: "Great Artistes are role model for youths all over the world.

"Politics is a very dirty game and it shouldn't be your thing at all cos people are looking up to you.

"You should learn from those great African artistes, they don't do this."

@eddyunlimited said: "You want to campaign for someone who has done poorly in the office. I challenge you to list his achievements in the last four years."

Davido's latest appointment adds to his growing involvement in Osun politics, as he has been a vocal supporter of Adeleke and has played active roles during previous political activities and campaigns in the state.

(NAN)