West Africa: Sahel Security - Washington Considers Designating the Polisario Front As a Terrorist Organization

As West Africa grapples with a resurgence of instability, a new diplomatic development has emerged from the halls of Capitol Hill. Senator Ted Cruz has introduced a bill aimed at compelling the State Department to officially designate the Polisario Front as a terrorist organization, should it be proven that the group cooperates with Iranian proxies.

For Senator Cruz, the threat is multifaceted, involving military cooperation, shared intelligence, and, most notably, the proliferation of Iranian drones. "This question should be self-evident," he emphasized before his peers. The issue transcends the regional Sahara conflict, positioning itself within a global struggle against Tehran's expansionism.

Monica Jacobsen, a senior U.S. official, highlighted the critical importance of this vigilance. She noted her recent return from Budapest, where 35 governments convened specifically to counter the IRGC's networks in Africa. This alignment of perspectives between the U.S. legislative and executive branches could further isolate the Polisario on the international stage, while strengthening security alliances between the United States and its African partners committed to the fight against terrorism.