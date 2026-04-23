Nigeria: Insecurity - Senate Wants Improved Collaboration Amongst Multi - to National Joint Forces

The Senate also called on the Chief of Defence Staff and other service chiefs to conduct a comprehensive operational and logistic audit of the circumstances surrounding the attacks on military formations.

The Senate has called for improved collaboration and intelligent sharing amongst various multinational joint security forces to curb attacks on military formations and killings of personnel, especially in Borno State.

This followed the adoption of a motion at the resumed plenary on Wednesday in Abuja.

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The motion under "urgent matter of national public importance" was sponsored by Mohammed Monguno (APC-Borno) and co -sponsored by Shehu Kaka and Ali Ndume (APC-Borno).

Mr Monguno, in his motion, expressed concern over the recent attacks on military formations, leading to casualties among troops, including a general of the Nigerian Army and 13 other soldiers.

He said the recurring strategic attacks on Munguno, a strategic garrison town, demonstrate a deliberate attempt by insurgents to undermine military operations and disrupt humanitarian and commercial access routes.

He said the Nigerian armed forces have continued to make immense sacrifices in the fight against insurgents in Munguno, with officers and men paying the supreme price in recent attacks, while defending the territorial integrity of the country.

He expressed worry that the resurgence of attacks on both military bases and civilian communities erodes gains already recorded in counter-insurgency operations and poses a great threat to national security.

He said that the protection of innocent civilians remains a fundamental obligation under national and international humanitarian law and was essential for maintaining public trust and cooperation in the fight against insurgency.

"The primary responsibility of government is to protect the lives and property of the people.

"That is the only essence of governance, and that is the social contract with which the people have entered into with government, it is to protect their lives and property."

Mr Kaka, while seconding the motion, called for improved provision of equipment for the military to combat insurgency.

Corroborating, Mr Ndume said there was an urgent need to address Nigeria's insecurity holistically.

He said the problem was inadequate equipment, expressing hope that the government's current efforts to provide equipment would help address the matter.

He also called for concerted efforts to ensure the release of 416 abducted people in his constituency.

Abdul Ningi (PDP-Bauchi) expressed concern over the trend of attacks on military formations in the country, saying that efforts must be intensified to provide the necessary solutions.

The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin (APC-Kano), who presided over plenary, said that President Bola Tinubu is making frantic efforts to end insecurity in the country, adding that insecurity has a global connection.

The Senate also, in another resolution, strongly condemned the continued attacks by Boko Haram elements on military formations in Borno communities.

The senators observed a minute of silence in honour of the affected military personnel and civilians killed in the course of the fight.

The Senate also called on the Chief of Defence Staff and other service chiefs to conduct a comprehensive operational and logistic audit of the circumstances surrounding the attacks on military formations.

It also called for an assessment of equipment adequacy and the rules of engagement to address identified gaps.

The Senate further called for strict adherence to rules of engagement and international humanitarian law.

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It also called for adequate training on civilian protection and thorough investigation of allegations of civilian assaults during military operations.

This, it said, was to ensure accountability and prevent recurrence.

The Senate also urged local communities to cooperate with the military by providing information and intelligence on the insurgents' nefarious activities.

It further urged the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and the North-East Development Commission to provide urgent humanitarian relief to displaced persons and the families of victims.

It commended officers and men of the Operation Hadin Kai for their gallantry and urged the federal government to prioritise their welfare and provision of adequate equipment.

(NAN)