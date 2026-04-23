Nigeria: Blessing CEO Resurfaces, Deletes Cancer-Related Posts, Apologises to Nigerians

"I'm going to take you all on this journey, just the same way I took you guys on the journey of my liposuction and BBL. Please be patient with me."

Controversial relationship expert, Blessing CEO, has returned to Instagram after a self-imposed hiatus.

Weeks ago, she deactivated her Instagram account following the backlash she received for allegedly faking her cancer diagnosis and calls for a refund of the donations well-meaning Nigerians sent to her.

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Her return comes days after influencer Very Dark Man announced he would be taking a break from social media.

Recall that VDM filed a petition against Blessing CEO for allegedly obtaining funds under false pretences after he donated N150 towards her treatment.

In March, Blessing CEO drew emotions from her fans and followers after she claimed that she had been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer.

With many Nigerians expressing doubts about the reality of her claims, given her antecedents, Blessing defended her claim by stating that she will release her cancer test results soon.

Things, however, took a turn when Deborah Mbara, a Delta-based makeup company, accused Blessing CEO of falsifying her cancer medical report to mislead Nigerians.

After weeks of absence, the media personality has returned with an apology to her fans and followers, insisting that her cancer claim is real.

Apology

In a video clip posted on her reactivated Instagram page on Wednesday, Blessing CEO apologised for what she termed the unnecessary drama and controversy surrounding her health issues.

She also promised to be very transparent about every medical report, including her scan and my biopsy.

"Just be patient with me. I'm going to take you all on this journey, just the same way I took you guys on the journey of my liposuction and BBL. Please be patient with me.

"I never lied about my health issues. No, I didn't. But this time, you guys are going to follow me through this process," she said.

Refunds underway

Blessing CEO also promised to refund the contributions she received from well-meaning Nigerians who contributed to my treatment.

"Thank you so much. I didn't take it for granted. In fact, you know you are loved when you need help, and you cry as strangers come through for you.

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"I do not take it for granted. God bless everyone. And also to the Nigerians who say 'blessing,' we are not comfortable with the controversy. The drama, please refund our money. I am willing to refund well-meaning Nigerians," she added.

True to her words, the relationship expert shared screenshots of receipts of her refunds to VDM and others

In yet another post, Blessing shared a clip of herself undergoing an MRI, along with the scan results.

Controversy

Following her initial post that she had been diagnosed with cancer, Mrs Mbara countered Blessing's claims, maintaining that the medical result being circulated was hers.

Explaining how the influencer gained access to her cancer results, the mother of four said: "I was even telling her that God saw me through this, see the scar, it has all gone. She said, 'Okay, Zazi, can you just please help me send your own reports when you were diagnosed so I could compare them with what my doctor gave to me.' I said, 'Okay, no problem.' That was how I gave her my results, because she said she wanted to compare them with what her doctor had given her.

"Only for me to see on social media that it was the result I gave her that she doctored and was flying all over to back up the nonsense, the defrauding, and the money people are raising for her."

Ms Mbara's revelations further heightened calls for Blessing CEO to refund the donations she received.