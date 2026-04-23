Nigeria: Governor Buys Multi-Billion Naira Cars for Officials Amid Widespread Poverty

Niger State, where poverty is widespread, has bought over 100 vehicles for public officials at an estimated cost of billions of naira.

The Niger State Government has procured more than 100 vehicles for judges and members of boards and commissions, a move that has drawn scrutiny amid widespread poverty and weak social indicators in the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Bologi Ibrahim, said the vehicles were provided to ease official duties and improve service delivery.

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"The distribution of vehicles became necessary to ease transportation difficulties of the officials," he said, adding that beneficiaries were urged to use them "judiciously for effective service delivery."

The vehicles, identified as Toyota Corolla models from the 2020 to 2023 production cycle, carry a substantial market value. Industry benchmarks and local valuation platforms place foreign-used units between ₦24 million and ₦30 million, while new ones range from about ₦32 million to ₦38 million.

Using conservative estimates, a fleet of 100 vehicles would cost between ₦2.4 billion and ₦3 billion for used units, and up to ₦3.8 billion if procured as new vehicles.

Analysts note that government procurement costs are usually higher, but the figures provide a baseline for evaluating the scale of the expenditure.

The distribution comes at a time when the state is plagued by insecurity and the poverty rate is high by multiple measures.

Data compiled using the Global Multidimensional Poverty Index methodology, supported by the United Nations Development Programme and the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative, show that about 22.8 per cent of the state's population lived in severe poverty in 2025.

Earlier figures from Nigeria's National Bureau of Statistics put the state's broader multidimensional poverty rate at 69.1 per cent, reflecting widespread deprivation across income, education, and living standards.

Researchers and policy groups attribute much of the poverty burden in Niger State to a mix of insecurity, rural underdevelopment, and weak access to basic services.

Farming communities, which form the backbone of the state's economy, have faced repeated disruptions from armed attacks, limiting agricultural output and income.

Academic studies also point to entrenched urban deprivation.

A 2026 study published in the International Journal of Research and Innovation in Social Science found that a majority of households in parts of Minna's informal settlements live on less than half a dollar per day and have limited access to basic infrastructure, including water, sanitation, and healthcare.

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Education indicators present a similar pattern.

A recent report by civil society group MonITNG highlighted the collapse of Mawagi Primary School in Lapai Local Government Area, where more than 500 pupils have reportedly stopped attending classes due to unsafe structures.

Wider data suggests the problem is systemic.

According to UNICEF, about 43 per cent of school-age children in Niger State are out of school, one of the highest rates in the country.

Field reports describe overcrowded classrooms, poor facilities, and shortages of teaching staff, with some pupils forced to sit on bare floors.

Analysts say the intersection of poverty, insecurity, and weak education outcomes continues to reinforce long-term inequality in the state. They argue that public spending choices, particularly on administrative assets, are increasingly being weighed against urgent social needs.

The state government has not publicly disclosed the total cost of the vehicle procurement, but officials maintain that the investment is tied to improving institutional efficiency.

Critics, however, say the scale of the spending raises broader questions about priorities in a state grappling with widespread deprivation.