Liberia: Nimba Lawmaker Says Talks Ongoing to Secure Withdrawal of Guinean Troops

Nyahn G. Flomo has assured citizens that the ongoing border dispute between Liberia and Guinea will be resolved through diplomatic means, emphasizing that the country's sovereignty remains non-negotiable.

Addressing a cross-section of constituents during a legislative engagement on April 18, 2026, Representative Flomo disclosed that the Legislature is actively working with Liberia's diplomatic corps to de-escalate tensions and secure the withdrawal of Guinean troops from disputed territory.

"The Liberia-Guinea border saga will be settled diplomatically," he assured. "Nobody should say the government is weak, but we will not allow any nation to take an inch of our territory."

He revealed that discussions are ongoing with regional diplomats, including coordination led by the Cameroonian Ambassador, aimed at resolving the situation peacefully. However, he warned that Liberia is prepared to escalate the matter to international legal mechanisms if diplomacy fails.

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"If diplomatic approaches fail, we will seek the international justice system, as was done between Nigeria and Cameroon over the Bakassi Peninsula," Flomo said. "Cameroon went to the International Court of Justice and won the case and then took over the sovereignty of her land."

The border tensions have sparked anxiety among citizens, with many expressing concerns about national security and questioning the pace of the government's response.

Flomo pointed to the Mano River Union as a potential platform for resolving the dispute but acknowledged challenges, noting that not all member states have fully ratified key protocols necessary for coordinated legislative action.

"I have been pushing for a cross-border legislative caucus where lawmakers from both sides can engage directly to resolve issues along the borderline," he explained, adding that regional cooperation must go beyond executive actions to include lawmakers who are closer to the people.

He further indicated that Liberia has been playing a leading role in advancing the establishment of an MRU Parliament, expressing optimism that full ratification across member states will strengthen regional dispute resolution mechanisms.

Beyond the border issue, Representative Flomo highlighted his legislative contributions, including proposed bills such as a "President Day" to honor all former Liberian leaders, a structured impeachment procedure bill, and a national observance for traditional heritage.

"We observed that many young people do not know our traditions," he said. "We must preserve our cultural identity, not just celebrate Western holidays."

On oversight, he pointed to efforts to promote geographic balance in government appointments and ensure that benefits from concession agreements--particularly with ArcelorMittal Liberia--are equitably distributed.

"We established that from the US$50 million agreement, Nimba will receive US$5 million, with half going directly to the most affected communities," he explained.

Flomo also outlined development initiatives linked to his advocacy, including the construction of a police station in Yarpea, financial assistance to students, and road rehabilitation projects.

The engagement, organized by the Netherlands Institute for Multiparty Democracy with support from the European Union and the embassies of Ireland and Sweden, created space for citizens to directly question their representative on issues ranging from the national budget to currency policy.

Participants raised concerns about plans to print new banknotes, urging the government to first release updated census data.

"We believe there will still be inflation if we don't know the current population," one student noted. "Let the census result be released before determining how much money to print."

Other citizens highlighted infrastructure challenges, including calls for the relocation of a hospital or construction of overhead bridges in Sanniquellie due to disruptions caused by railway operations linked to mining activities.

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Concerns were also raised about transparency in concession agreements, with residents questioning the government's share of revenues generated by major investments in the country.

The forum also presented findings from a legislative monitoring report, which pointed to issues such as lawmakers' attendance, lack of digital transparency tools, and the need for improved accountability mechanisms.

Despite the wide range of concerns, Flomo maintained that dialogue, diplomacy, and stronger regional cooperation remain central to resolving both national and cross-border challenges.

As tensions persist along the Liberia-Guinea border, his message to citizens was firm: the government is engaged, sovereignty will be protected, and all options--diplomatic and legal--remain on the table.