Nigeria: Troops Overwhelm Terrorist Fighters in Gun Duel, Kill Many, Rescue Victims of Abduction

Abuja — Troops of the Nigerian Navy have overwhelmed terrorist fighters in a gun duel, killing several insurgents and rescuing victims of abduction during operations under Operation Fansan Yamma in the North-west.

The Naval High Command disclosed that personnel deployed at the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Ibira responded effectively to emerging threats, demonstrating operational success against violent extremist elements.

In a statement, the Director of Naval Information, Navy Captain Abiodum Folorunsho, said the Nigerian Navy has continued to show strong operational effectiveness in joint internal security operations, recording significant successes against terrorists and violent extremist groups.

He explained that in a series of coordinated operations, naval troops carried out multiple engagements that led to the neutralisation of Violent Extremist Insurgents (VEIs) and the rescue of abducted victims.

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According to him, "On 18 April 2026, troops deployed at FOB Ibira responded swiftly to distress calls after hearing gunshots along the Doka-Ibira axis. Upon rapid mobilisation, troops made contact with VEIs who opened fire. A decisive counter-fire forced the attackers to retreat, leaving their victims behind."

He added that five victims were rescued during the operation, four of whom sustained varying degrees of gunshot wounds and were immediately taken to the General Hospital in Idon for treatment, while one later died from injuries.

The victims' vehicle was also recovered, while further exploitation of the area is ongoing to track the fleeing insurgents.

In a related operation on April 20, 2026, troops of the 2 National Mission Force Brigade, acting on credible intelligence, carried out a coordinated ambush at Anguwan Haske, resulting in the neutralisation of one insurgent and the recovery of an AK-47 rifle, with no casualties recorded among the troops.

Similarly, the personnel deployed at FOB Dokan Karji responded to a distress call from Kushere Village, where terrorists had abducted civilians.

The troops engaged the attackers in a gunfight, overpowering them and forcing their withdrawal, leading to the successful rescue of three kidnapped victims unharmed.

Folorunsho noted that these operations underscored the Nigerian Navy's continued contribution to counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency efforts aimed at restoring peace and stability.

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He reaffirmed the Navy's commitment to sustaining aggressive operations in support of national security objectives and urged members of the public to provide credible information to security agencies to enhance ongoing operations nationwide.