Nigeria: Senate Orders Military Audit, Manhunt As Terror Attacks Kill Soldiers, Civilians in Borno, Benue

The Senate on Wednesday ordered a comprehensive military audit and intensified nationwide manhunt for perpetrators as fresh terror attacks claimed the lives of soldiers and civilians, raising the alarm over a resurgence of violence in the North-east and parts of the North-central.

In a series of resolutions, the upper chamber directed the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and Service Chiefs to conduct a full operational and logistical review of recent assaults on military formations in Monguno and Benisheikh, Borno State, with a view to plugging gaps in equipment, readiness and rules of engagement.

Lawmakers also mandated the CDS, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and other security heads to coordinate operations to apprehend those responsible for attacks on communities in Benue State, while urging the Federal Government to deploy additional troops and establish new security formations in vulnerable areas.

The Senate observed a minute silence in honour of fallen troops and affected civilians, condemning the attacks as a grave escalation capable of undermining national security and reversing gains recorded in the counter-insurgency campaign.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Presenting the lead motion, Senator Mohammed Tahir Monguno warned that the coordinated strikes on Monguno--a major garrison town--and Benisheikh, a strategic transit hub along the Damaturu-Maiduguri corridor, signalled evolving insurgent tactics aimed at disrupting military operations and humanitarian access routes.

According to him, the pattern of assaults reflects a deliberate attempt to weaken security presence in critical locations, stressing the need for an urgent reassessment of ongoing operations.

"The incidents point to gaps that must be urgently addressed, particularly in operational preparedness and logistics," he said.

The Senate directed that the military audit should assess equipment adequacy, troop readiness and compliance with established rules of engagement, while also strengthening adherence to international humanitarian law and improving training on civilian protection.

Lawmakers further called for thorough investigations into allegations of civilian harm during operations, insisting on accountability to prevent recurrence and sustain public trust.

While commending troops of Operation Hadin Kai for their gallantry, the Senate urged the Federal Government to prioritise the welfare, equipment and combat motivation of personnel on the frontlines.

It also pressed for intensified efforts to rescue 416 women, elderly persons and children reportedly held in captivity in Borno South since March 3, 2026.

Beyond the North-east, the Senate turned its attention to worsening insecurity in Benue State, where recurring attacks on rural communities have triggered displacement, disrupted farming activities and heightened fears over national food security.

Raising the issue under matters of urgent national importance, the Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro, described the attacks as brutal and persistent, warning that they threaten livelihoods and the country's agricultural backbone.

"The frequency and brutality of these attacks clearly indicate a worsening security situation and raise serious concerns about the adequacy of current security measures," Moro said.

He stressed that failure to protect lives and property undermines public confidence and weakens state legitimacy, calling for a coordinated, intelligence-driven response to restore peace and enable displaced persons to return home.

Adopting his motion, the Senate urged the Federal Government to immediately deploy additional military and police personnel to affected areas, while mandating its Committees on Defence, Army, Police and National Security and Intelligence to investigate the attacks and recommend lasting solutions.

It also called on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other relevant bodies to provide urgent humanitarian assistance, including relief materials and medical support to victims across Benue and other affected states such as Niger, Kwara and Borno.

In addition, the lawmakers advocated long-term measures to address recurring conflicts, including the implementation of ranching policies, land use reforms and structured conflict resolution mechanisms.

Contributing to the debate, Senator Abdul Ningi proposed a temporary suspension of political activities in states experiencing persistent violence, including Borno, Plateau, Bauchi and Benue, arguing that security stabilisation should take precedence.

"We must, as a matter of urgency, consider suspending political activities in areas experiencing constant attacks until insecurity is contained," he said.

Ningi also demanded deeper legislative oversight of the war effort, insisting that the National Assembly must be fully briefed on funding, procurement and operational challenges facing the military.

Senator Diket Plang, in his contribution, described the attacks on military formations and civilians as a calculated attempt to instil fear and erode public confidence in government institutions.

He cited recent incidents in Plateau State, including kidnappings and attacks in Kanam Local Government Area, as further evidence of spreading security crisis.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Responding, Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, acknowledged the scale of the challenge but noted that insecurity has taken on a regional dimension affecting several West African countries.

He, however, assured the lawmakers that the administration of President Bola Tinubu is taking steps to strengthen military capacity through increased funding and provision of critical equipment.

"The president is working very hard at providing more funds and ammunition, and directives have been issued to ensure that everything needed is made available to our security forces," he said.

The Senate reiterated the importance of community cooperation, urging residents in affected areas to support security agencies with timely intelligence to enhance counter-insurgency operations.

It also tasked state governments, particularly Benue, to fully discharge their constitutional responsibility of protecting lives and property, while calling for improved funding and logistics to boost surveillance, intelligence gathering and rapid response capabilities.

The resolutions underscore growing concern within the National Assembly that the resurgence of attacks on both military targets and civilian communities could deepen humanitarian crises and stall efforts to stabilise conflict-affected regions if not urgently contained.