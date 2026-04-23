Nigeria: Tinubu Seeks Senate Confirmation of New Minister

President Tinubu nominated Mr Darma as minister on Tuesday.

President Bola Tinubu has sought the confirmation of the Senate for the appointment of Muttaqha Darma as minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Mr Tinubu's request was contained in a letter addressed to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and read at plenary on Wednesday.

"I am pleased to forward to the Senate for confirmation the nomination of Muttaqha Rabe Darma, PhD, as the Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria," the letter read in part

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The president said the request complied with the provisions of section 147, subsection 2, of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended.

"While I hope this request will receive expeditious consideration of the Senate, please accept the assurances of my highest regards," he said.

Mr Akpabio, thereafter, referred the request to the Committee of the Whole for consideration 'as soon as practicable'.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president, in a separate letter, also sought the confirmation of the Senate for the appointment of Lamido Yuguda as deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The Senate president referred the request to the Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions for further legislative input and to return to the plenary in one week.

The president nominated Mr Darma on Tuesday.

(NAN)