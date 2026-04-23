Nigeria: Paul Okoye Speaks for the First Time After Twin Brother Changes Their Shared Birthday

Nigerian pop star Paul Okoye, of the P-Square music duo, eventually made a post said to be the first ever since his twin brother, Peter Okoye, openly distanced himself from him.

Paul seemed unruffled by his brother's outburst and change of birthdate. He took to Instagram instead to post a picture of himself on a jet, saying he is off for his Australian tour.

"Off to Australian tour 🇦🇺🇦🇺 Long trip

PERTH 👉🏾 April 25th

SYDNEY 👉🏾 May 1st

MELBOURNE May 2nd

See y'all", the post read.

Recall that recently, Peter announced in a public post that he had formally changed his birthday from November 18 to November 30 to spite his twin, with whom he shares that date.

The dispute between the pair began in 2017, stemming from their older brother Jude Okoye's position as manager.

The twins reunited in 2021, but were at loggerheads again in 2024

When Paul accused Peter of involvement in his arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), it later caused other problems.