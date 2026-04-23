Nigeria: Supreme Court Case Not About Removal of Kano Emir or Reinstatement - Lawyer

A lawyer in the ongoing legal dispute involving a Kano Emirate titleholder, Bashir Muhammad Tudun-Wizirci, has clarified that the case before the Supreme Court does not concern the removal or reinstatement of any emir.

Speaking to journalists after proceedings, Wizirci said the suit filed by Aminu Babba Dan'agundi is strictly between his client and the Kano State Government, not a contest over the emirship.

He explained that the respondents in the case include the Kano State House of Assembly, the office of the Attorney-General and security agencies, stressing that no emir is a party to the matter.

"In this case, there is no name of Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II or former Emir Aminu Ado Bayero. It is between Aminu Babba Dan'agundi and the state government alongside security agencies," Wizirci said.

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Counsel to Dan'agundi, Prof. Mamman Lawal Yusufari (SAN), also confirmed that the dispute does not involve any emir, maintaining that the case is solely between his client and the state government.

Wizirci further disclosed that the matter, which came up for hearing at the apex court, was stalled following a fresh application by the appellant's counsel, who cited a late response from one of the security agencies.

"They claimed they received information from the DSS on the 15th and needed time to respond. I objected because this is a matter that requires accelerated hearing," he said.

He added that, despite the objection, the court granted the request in the interest of fair hearing and adjourned the case to April 19, 2027, to allow parties file necessary processes.

On his part, Yusufari clarified that the matter was scheduled for hearing and not judgment, as widely speculated.

"The suit was slated for hearing earlier, not for judgment. Counsel to one of the respondents filed a motion on April 14 and served us the following day. We are entitled to respond within 14 days," he said.

Dan'agundi had earlier challenged the Kano Emirate Council law signed in May 2024 by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, which led to the reinstatement of Muhammadu Sanusi II as Emir of Kano. The Court of Appeal had ruled that the Federal High Court lacked jurisdiction, prompting the appeal now before the Supreme Court.