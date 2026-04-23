Nigeria: Gbenga Hashim Meets Falana, Vows Resistance to One-Party Agenda

Former presidential candidate, Dr. Gbenga Hashim, has declared that pro-democracy forces across the country will resist any attempt to impose a one-party system, following a strategic meeting with Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana.

Hashim said the meeting formed part of ongoing consultations with key stakeholders aimed at safeguarding Nigeria's multi-party democracy.

"We resolved to sustain the multi-party structure of Nigeria's democracy and resist one-party rule," he said.

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Describing Falana as a long-time ally, Hashim noted that their relationship spans over four decades, rooted in activism, resistance, and a shared commitment to justice.

He recalled their involvement in the anti-apartheid movement under the Nigeria-ANC Friendship and Cultural Association, particularly a major protest held on January 7, 1988, during the visit of former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

According to Hashim, he led a student contingent that defied security restrictions and advanced onto the airport tarmac in protest, an action that led to the arrest of five activists.

He paid tribute to those involved, noting that only two of them remain alive, while others, Olaitan Oyerinde, Chris Ayaeze, and Rotimi Ewebiyi, have since passed on.

Beyond activism, Hashim highlighted his legal battles against military rule, including a 1988 suit challenging the Structural Adjustment Programme under the regime of Ibrahim Babangida, in which Falana served as his pro bono lawyer.

He also referenced his detention in 1989 in a landmark constitutional case against the Attorney General of the Federation, handled by a legal team led by Alao Aka-Bashorun,then President of the Nigeria Bar Association.

Hashim further disclosed that Falana played a pivotal role in his appointment as National Administrative Secretary of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights, where he worked under the late Beko Ransome-Kuti.

He stressed that their enduring alliance remains focused on defending democratic values, civil liberties, and political plurality in Nigeria.

The declaration signals renewed concern among pro-democracy advocates over the trajectory of Nigeria's political system, with Hashim affirming his readiness to collaborate with like-minded actors to safeguard the nation's democracy.