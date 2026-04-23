Nigeria: 72-Hour Deadline - Borno Families Fear for 416 Captives

Some family members of the 416 persons abducted from Ngoshe in the Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State have relived the agonising moments terrorists invaded the community and the anguish they have endured since the victims have been held hostage.

The families shared their ordeal following the Senate's call on security agencies to immediately rescue the victims, mostly women, children and the elderly, who were kidnapped on March 3.

The insurgents had, in a viral video on Sunday, published on the Facebook page of Borno South Youth Alliance (BOSYA), demanded a N5 billion ransom and issued a 72-hour ultimatum for the payment to be made, with a threat to harm the captives if the deadline failed.

They described the message as a final warning to the Nigerian government and local stakeholders.

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In a statement on Monday, BOSYA called on President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Governor Babagana Zulum, Aliko Dangote, President of the Dangote Group, and other philanthropists to assist in securing the rescue of the victims.

"According to information received during the mediation process led by BOSYA President, Samaila Ibrahim Kaigama, a final warning video was sent after demands were communicated, including a ransom request of N5 billion for the release of the abducted women and children," the statement said.

Following that statement, the Senate, yesterday, demanded urgent intervention. After a motion by Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume (Borno South), the Senate mandated security agencies to accelerate their operations and rescue the victims immediately.

Ndume told his colleagues that the abductors called on Tuesday, issuing a warning that the hostages would be killed if immediate action was not taken.

He pleaded with the Senate to intervene by urging the federal government to intensify efforts to secure the victims' release without further delay.

Other senators, who contributed to the debate, called on the government to deploy all necessary resources to ensure their safe return.

Families worry over victims' safety

An elder in Ngoshe, Mr John Gwoma, who is also the Chairman of EYN camp in Maiduguri, said his nephew and other relatives were held captive by the terrorists, lamenting that despite the ultimatum given, they could not get credible information about their situation.

"We only hear about the insurgents' demands on social media, we don't know who is negotiating with them, either the state or the federal government.

"I only heard Senator Ali Ndume speaking on the radio, saying the government is making an effort to rescue them. My prayer is that they should not do anything to risk the lives of our loved ones.

"They should negotiate with the insurgents and free our people. We found ourselves in very difficult conditions. We, who are not captured are struggling to feed and shelter, while thinking about the fate of the kidnapped victims," he said.

Yakubu Bitrus Ngoshe, whose son was kidnapped, said he has not heard from him since the day they took them away.

"I narrowly escaped the Boko Haram kidnap. We were running together with the boy when they (insurgents) started shooting. We got scared and went our separate ways.

"I got to know he was captured in the video they released after reaching Pulka. Since then, I have not heard from him," he said.

Bitrus said all the families affected are in panic over the deadline given by the insurgents, which elapsed on Wednesday.

"Therefore, we call on the government to meet their demand to ensure the safe return of our loved ones. We know the roles being played by the government in other places in the North West. They should please help us," he said.

Aisha Ibrahim said she had not heard from her teenage sister who was among those kidnapped by the terrorists.

"Being that my sister is a teenager, we have all been afraid about her condition since the day they issued the 72-hour ultimatum, because they are always the first victims. They will marry them off and we will never see her again. We are appealing to the government to do everything possible to secure their release before it's too late," she said.

Asked if they were contacted by any government officials from the state or federal government, she said, "No, we only get updates from the radio and social media".

'Govt, security agents must be cautious'

However, a public analyst, Dr Musa Usman Konduga, described the ransom demand by the terrorists as a very dicey situation that should be treated with caution.

He said, "The ransom demand and threat by the insurgents is really an unfortunate development. The idea of ransom payment is bad. Every Nigerian knows that such payments only strengthen the insurgents.

"It gives them resources to replenish their arsenals. Yet it is going to be a difficult decision for the government, given the ultimatum, the circumstances and the large number of hostages, mostly women and children. This is the point where the government and the security agents must play their cards well.

"This is the time to sound soft and act tough. Decisions have to be made and immediate actions must be taken in such a way that the insurgents are not strengthened while the hostages are released unharmed," he said.

A security expert and former Director of State Security Service (SSS), Mike Ejiofor, said the ultimatum given by the terrorists is a sensitive issue that should not be discussed publicly.

"We should consider the number of people in their captivity and avoid making statements that would provoke the terrorists. I advise that we should not rush, we should wait for a statement from the government," he said.

There had been several attacks by Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists on Ngoshe community repelled by the Nigerian military, with the help of youths in the community.

In one of the attacks on June 20, 2025, the military, fighting alongside the youth, repelled the attackers and killed many of them.

In a press statement, Governor Babagana Zulum commended the residents for helping the military in the fight against terrorists.

According to sources, an unspecified number of insurgents were killed, without any casualties from troops or civilians - a development that reportedly infuriated the terrorists to launch the last deadly attack, where they killed many soldiers and civilians and abducted 416 persons.

Stop negotiating with terrorists - Senator

Senator Abba Moro, representing the Benue South Senatorial District, has called on the federal government to cease all negotiations with terrorists and bandits, insisting that ransom payments and dialogue only serve to embolden criminal elements.

Speaking to Senate correspondents on Wednesday following a motion on the incessant killings in Apa, Igah, Ankpali, and other parts of Benue South, Moro lamented that violence across Nigeria has become a tragic daily routine.

"The issue of killings in Nigeria has become almost a daily occurrence. It has turned into a routine--observing one-minute silences, discussing military funding, and simply moving on," he said.

When asked if the government is truly willing to tackle insecurity, he remarked that while only the government could answer for its intentions, Nigerians are more concerned with the reality of continued bloodshed.

He added, "Whether the government believes it wants to fight insecurity is something only they can answer. What concerns Nigerians, however, is the persistence of these killings. Why does insecurity continue unabated?"

Moro also questioned the lack of arrests and prosecutions, emphasising that robust intelligence gathering must be central to preventing attacks.

"Globally, intelligence gathering is key. It involves collecting information to prevent attacks and apprehending those responsible. Why should Nigeria be an exception?" he asked.

The senator described the recurring attacks in his constituency as deeply troubling, citing the case of Ankpali Ediku in his local government area.

"The community was attacked on January 6, 2025, leaving about 11 people dead. Now, on April 12, 2026--over a year later--another attack has occurred, claiming 14 lives," he noted.

He expressed further concern over reports that some bandits possessed more sophisticated weaponry than national security agencies, describing the disparity as unacceptable.

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"These elements must be decisively confronted. Their locations are known; they operate from forests that security agencies are aware of. In some cases, they even emerge openly to negotiate with the government. This should not happen," he stated.

Drawing from his experience as a former Minister of Interior, Moro insisted that terrorists should be identified and neutralized rather than being engaged in dialogue.

"During my time as Minister of Interior, I served for nearly four years, and I can say this clearly: you do not negotiate with terrorists. You do not pay ransoms. You identify them and you neutralize them. That is the global standard," he said.

He cited the United States, where government agencies deployed all available resources to rescue citizens and eliminate threats in conflict zones.

'Probe alleged civilian casualties in military operations'

Meanwhile, the Senate has directed the military to investigate allegations of civilian casualties during its recent operation in parts of Borno State.

A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) airstrike on Jilli Market, along the Borno-Yobe border, had killed scores of people on the night of Saturday, April 11.

During Wednesday's plenary, the Senate called for a transparent investigation into the alleged civilian casualties to ensure the protection of innocent lives during active combat operations.

It also condemned the recent killing of military officers, including Brigadier General Oseni Omoh Braimah, Commander of the 29 Task Force Brigade, who was killed in the Benisheikh attack in Borno.

The Senate's resolution followed a motion by the Chief Whip, Mohammed Tahir Monguno, who sought measures to curb incessant attacks on military formations in the state.

Senator Monguno recalled the loss of Brig. Gen. Braimah and 14 other soldiers during a recent counter-insurgency operation.

Commenting on the frequent attacks on military personnel, Senator Abdul Ningi warned that if military officers continued to be targeted, it would instil deep-seated fear in the minds of citizens.