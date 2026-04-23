Nigeria: CSOs Back Call for Tinubu's Intervention in Military Pension Board Dispute

A coalition of civil society organisations in the North has thrown its weight behind calls for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene in the controversy surrounding the delayed resumption of the newly appointed Chairman of the Military Pension Board, retired Air Vice Marshal Abubakar Idris Adamu.

The groups, led by the Arewa Renaissance Movement (ARM), said they were aligning with the position earlier taken by the Security and Public Affairs Analysts Forum, which had urged the president to ensure the immediate assumption of office by the appointee.

Speaking on behalf of ARM, its coordinator, Abba Umar, said the decision to support the forum was informed by its credibility and national outlook.

"Why we decided to join the Security and Public Affairs Analyst Forum is because it's an umbrella body for many certified security and public affairs analysts across the country. And such an esteemed body cannot make a call and be ignored, that they are not doing that because of any interest," he said.

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Umar added that the group had no personal ties with the appointee but was concerned about what it described as a disregard for presidential authority.

"After all, they don't know the appointee of Mr. President. But the irony of the issue is that why should Air Vice Marshal Idris Abubakar Adamu, appointed along other appointees in that December, resume their office, and the defence authorities deprived Air Vice Marshal Idris Abubakar Adamu to resume?" he said.

He argued that the situation raises broader constitutional concerns, warning that failure to address it could undermine the authority of the presidency.

"It means there are more to it in view of why the civil societies already do an integrity group at issue statement, as well as orders to show that the powers of Mr. President to appoint as enshrined in the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria is respected. Because if precedence is not set, one day there will be more embarrassment to office of Mr. President," he said.

Umar further stressed that the powers of the Commander-in-Chief must be upheld across all arms of government and the military.

"Because even in America and other countries, Mr. President cannot make pronouncements, including a letter from Office of Secretary of Government of the Federation, commendation from National Security Advisers Office, as well as Ministry of Defence. And you defy, whoever Mr. President appoints to that position, first as the commander-in-chief, you must respect that authority of commander-in-chief. And that is what makes him commander-in-chief," he said.

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Drawing parallels with past incidents, he recalled a similar dispute involving the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

"This thing had played out before. When Chairman of Code of Conduct Tribunal was appointed, the incumbent, Justice Danladi, refused to vacate office. He ran into confrontation, saying the appointment ought to have been made by Chief Justice of Nigeria, forgetting that even the CJN is appointed by the President," Umar said.

He also questioned whether such a situation would have occurred under previous administrations led by former military leaders.

"Where Mr. President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to be a retired general like Muhammadu Buhari and Olusegun Obasanjo, would they have done that? This rubbish wouldn't have been done under Muhammadu Buhari administration, who is a retired general, as well as Olusegun Obasanjo. So, they are trying to underrate Mr. President," he said.

While expressing support for ongoing reforms in the security sector, Umar urged the federal government to act decisively.