Nigeria: Lagos Confirms Solar Permit Fees in Viral Video, Makes Clarifications

The clarification followed a viral video in which officials of the Lagos State Ministry of Housing were seen confronting a resident over solar panels installed in a state-owned estate.

The Lagos State Government has clarified that permits and administrative fees for installing solar power systems apply only to residents of its social housing estates, not to private homeowners across the state.

The clarification followed a viral video in which officials of the Lagos State Ministry of Housing were seen confronting a resident over solar panels installed in a state-owned estate, allegedly demanding a permit and payment before he could proceed with the installation in his apartment.

The video, shared on 21 April, shows officials from the ministry's Monitoring and Compliance Unit asking the resident to obtain approval and pay a fee, despite his decision to adopt solar power as an alternative to unreliable electricity supply.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The incident has drawn criticism, with some observers warning that such requirements could discourage the adoption of renewable energy, particularly in a country grappling with chronic power shortages where many households increasingly rely on solar solutions.

Responding on Wednesday in a statement, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, Wale Ajetunmobi, said the resident appeared to have misunderstood the policy.

"This development is true, but the man who made the video seems to be misinformed about the Lagos State Government's guidelines for installing solar energy systems in social housing estates.

"He is likely to be a tenant in one of these social housing estates owned by the Lagos State Government. Otherwise, he wouldn't have raised concerns about something that was clearly outlined in the indemnity document he signed before the Government handed over the apartment to him after purchase," he said.

He stressed that the state does not impose solar installation fees on all residents.

"Only residents living in the government-owned social housing estates are charged administrative fees for alterations, such as the installation of a solar power system, before any additional development can be permitted," he said.

According to him, the requirement is tied to the government's responsibility for maintaining facilities in those estates.

He explained that solar installations are treated as structural alterations, particularly where they affect shared spaces or the original design of buildings.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Any alteration must be run through the Physical Planning and Survey departments of the Ministry of Housing for approval, material compliance and post-inspection checks.

"Those solar power systems are usually installed by occupants in shared areas; so this alteration must be approved by the facility manager (Government) before any occupant can proceed," he stated.

Mr Ajetunmobi also said the officials seen in the viral video were from the Monitoring and Compliance Unit of the Ministry of Housing, adding that the resident did not obtain prior approval before commencing the installation.

He noted that the government had previously dealt with liabilities arising from unapproved modifications, including cases involving roof damage and fire incidents.

"The simple rule for any estate occupant is to contact the State Government (facility manager) for approval for any external alteration," he said, warning that unapproved changes affecting shared property could leave the government liable to other residents.

Under the Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law, structural changes to buildings typically require approval from relevant authorities, a provision officials say also applies to installations that may affect the integrity or design of residential structures.