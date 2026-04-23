Kenya: 108 Households Affected As Floods Hit Mombasa and Kwale, Rider Missing

Nairobi — At least 103 households have been affected by heavy rains and strong winds in Mombasa County, while search efforts are ongoing for a boda boda rider swept away by floodwaters near Shimba Hills in neighbouring Kwale County, the Kenya Red Cross Society said Thursday.

In a situation update, the humanitarian agency reported widespread disruption across parts of the Coast region following intense rainfall that triggered flash floods and damaged homes.

In Mombasa County, nine households were displaced across Jomvu, Kisauni, Changamwe, and Likoni sub-counties.

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Homes in Freretown were damaged, with roofs blown off by strong winds, while low-lying areas experienced flooding. Flash floods were also reported in Nyali, further compounding access challenges.

Critical health services were disrupted after floodwaters rendered both Jomvu Model Hospital and Tudor Sub-County Health Facility inaccessible.

In Kwale County, five households were affected in Lungalunga and Vanga areas.

Authorities are continuing the search for a boda boda rider who was swept away while attempting to cross a flooded bridge near Shimba Hills, a coastal forest reserve known for its rugged terrain and seasonal rivers.

The Kenya Red Cross said assessments are ongoing, with response teams on the ground supporting affected communities as rains persist across the region.

"Assessments and response efforts are ongoing," the agency said.