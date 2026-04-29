Kenya: Iten-Kabarnet Road Closed Following Rain-Induced Landslide

29 April 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Kenya National Highways Authority has warned motorists of a major disruption along the Iten-Kabarnet Road following a landslide near the Kolol area.

The authority says the incident, caused by ongoing heavy rainfall, has completely blocked a section of the road, making it impassable.

Motorists using the route are being advised to seek alternative roads as emergency teams work to clear the debris and restore access.

"Restoration efforts are currently underway, and the Authority is working to reinstate normal traffic flow as soon as possible. Motorists who have not yet commenced their journeys are advised to consider using Iten - Eldoret - Eldama Ravine - Kabarnet as an alternative route," the agency said.

KeNHA has also urged drivers across the country to exercise caution, warning that continued rains could trigger more landslides and flooding in vulnerable areas.

"KeNHA is closely monitoring the situation and will provide further updates as necessary. The Authority appreciates your cooperation as it works to ensure the safety of all road users," KENHA added.

No injuries have been reported so far.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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