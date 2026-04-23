Liberia: Patel Warns of Action Against Foreign Retail Dominance

The Chairman of the Patriotic Entrepreneurs of Liberia (PATEL), Dominic Nimely, has issued a strong warning over what he described as the growing dominance of foreign nationals in Liberia's retail sector, urging government authorities to strictly enforce existing trade regulations meant to protect Liberian businesses.

Speaking at a weekend news conference in Monrovia, Nimely who also heads the Liberia Business Association (LIBA) and the Used Car Dealers Association said local entrepreneurs are increasingly being pushed out of small-scale commerce due to weak enforcement of laws reserving retail trade for Liberian citizens.

According to him, continued foreign participation in retail markets threatens the survival of indigenous businesses and undermines efforts to build a strong Liberian-owned private sector.

"Retail trade is legally reserved for Liberians, yet enforcement remains a major challenge," Nimely stated. "If the situation continues unchecked, we will be compelled to pursue lawful remedies, including what we refer to as a citizen's arrest against violators."

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Concerns Over Economic Displacement

Nimely argued that foreign traders' presence across both wholesale and retail markets creates unfair competition for Liberian entrepreneurs who already struggle with limited access to capital, high operational costs, and insufficient institutional support.

He noted that despite repeated engagements with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and other relevant government agencies, tangible progress toward addressing the issue has been slow.

"The continuous expansion of foreign retailers is squeezing ordinary Liberians out of business opportunities," he said, stressing that stronger regulatory oversight is necessary to ensure compliance with national trade policies.

Government Support Acknowledged but Insufficient

While criticizing enforcement gaps, Nimely commended the government for allocating budgetary support to both PATEL and LIBA in the national budget, describing the move as an important recognition of the role local business organizations play in economic development.

However, he maintained that the funding remains inadequate to significantly transform Liberia's entrepreneurial landscape.

"The allocation is appreciated, but it is only a drop in the ocean compared to the needs of Liberian businesses," Nimely added.

Call for Pro-Liberian Business Environment

The PATEL Chairman is now urging authorities to prioritize policies that promote Liberian participation in commerce, strengthen monitoring mechanisms, and expand financing opportunities for local entrepreneurs.

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He emphasized that empowering Liberian-owned enterprises is essential to job creation, economic inclusion, and long-term national growth.

"Our objective is not confrontation," Nimely concluded, "but ensuring that Liberians fully benefit from economic opportunities within their own country."