Liberia: Government Compelled to Set Payment Date As JFK Medical Negligence Case Deepens Amid Court Defiance and Patient Suffering

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, has announced a firm payment date of May 5, 2026, in a long-running medical negligence case involving Madam Karen Gaydou Sehkehporh, after being compelled by the court during a conference held on Tuesday, April 22.

Madam Sehkehporh condition continues to deteriorate following a botched surgical procedure at the John F. Kennedy Medical Center John F. Kennedy Medical Center.

The payment commitment came after sustained judicial pressure, repeated court absences by key government institutions, and mounting frustration from the bench over what has been described in proceedings as noncompliance with a Supreme Court-ordered compensation directive.

Court Pressure Breaks Months of Delay

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On Wednesday, April 22, after multiple failed appearances by both the Ministry of Finance and JFK Hospital representatives, the government finally appeared in court following a contempt citation issued by Judge Nelson B. Chineh of the Sixth Judicial Circuit, Civil Law Court Annex for Montserrado County.

The court had earlier instructed that both institutions state why they repeatedly failed to comply with its orders.

This came after at least three rescheduled hearings in which the Ministry failed to appear, despite clear court instructions.

Faced with the possibility of sanctions, the Ministry of Finance was ultimately compelled to commit to settling the damages owed to Madam Sehkehporh by May 5, 2026.

A Case Marked by Repeated Absences

According to accounts from court proceedings and the plaintiff, Madam Sehkehporh and her legal counsel appeared on Tuesday, April 21, at 12:00 noon as instructed by the judge. However, neither the Ministry of Finance nor JFK Medical Center was present.

The absence prompted Judge Chineh to escalate the matter, ordering that both institutions be cited for contempt and required to appear the following day.

This pattern, according to the complainant, is not isolated.

On previous occasions, Finance Ministry representatives reportedly arrived late to proceedings, while at other times officials cited the absence of the Minister, despite confirmation that Finance Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan is currently in the country.

Health Struggles Compounded by Legal Delays

At the center of the case is Madam Sehkehporh, who alleged that she suffered severe medical complications following the botched surgery at John F. Kennedy Medical Center.

She has since been engaged in a prolonged legal battle seeking compensation ordered by the Supreme Court.

However, the repeated delays in enforcement have forced her to continually travel, often under physically distressing conditions, to attend court hearings.

Sources close to the matter describe her condition as medically fragile, raising concern over the impact of prolonged litigation on her health.

"She is being forced to relive trauma while her health continues to deteriorate," a court observer noted.

"Each court date is another physical burden on her."

Threat of Hospital Closure Raised in Court

During earlier proceedings on Tuesday, April 21, the presiding judge reportedly warned of stronger measures, including the potential closure of John F. Kennedy Medical Center, if compliance with court orders continued to be ignored.

It was only after this judicial pressure intensified that government representatives began signaling willingness to settle the matter.

Court records and testimonies indicate a recurring pattern, on one occasion, the Ministry of Finance appeared but arrived late, on another, officials claimed the Minister was out of the country and could not respond.

In recent hearings, despite the Minister being present in Liberia, the Ministry failed to appear until compelled by contempt proceedings.

This pattern has fueled growing concern within legal circles about respect for judicial authority and the enforcement of Supreme Court judgments.

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The case has now evolved beyond a personal injury claim into a wider test of institutional accountability, raising questions about compliance with court rulings, patient rights, and government responsibility in medical negligence cases.

Legal analysts say the outcome may set an important precedent for how similar cases are handled in Liberia, particularly where state institutions are involved.

Awaiting May 5

With a payment date now formally set for May 5, 2026, attention has shifted to whether the government will fully comply or whether further delays will emerge in a case already marked by years of suffering, repeated court appearances, and unanswered legal obligations.

For Madam Sehkehporh, however, the date represents more than a legal milestone, it is a long-delayed hope for closure in a case where justice has moved painfully slowly, while her health continues to decline.