Liberia: 4life Zoe Expands Scholarship Support to Afl Personnel

Monrovia — 4Life Zoe Technical Vocational Training School has announced the extension of hundreds of additional scholarships to officers of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) in a move aimed at strengthening skills development within Liberia's security sector.

The announcement was made in Monrovia by the institution's Chief Executive Officer, Francis A. Varney, who said the initiative forms part of the school's ongoing commitment to supporting the Government of Liberia (GOL) in its human capacity development agenda.

According to Mr. Varney, the newly announced scholarships are specifically designated for the next cycle of AFL participants enrolled at the institution.

He explained that the program will place strong emphasis on practical and technical training, equipping soldiers with hands-on skills that are not only relevant to their current roles, but also beneficial for their long-term personal and professional development.

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"The goal is to empower these men and women with competencies that will enhance their effectiveness while in active service and provide them with sustainable livelihood opportunities in the future," Mr. Varney stated.

He further noted that the initiative reflects the institution's belief in inclusive national development, where members of the armed forces are given opportunities to expand their knowledge and capabilities beyond traditional military training.

The scholarships will cover a range of vocational disciplines offered by the institution, including technical trades and other skill-based programs designed to meet current labor market demands.

Beneficiaries are expected to undergo structured training that combines theoretical instruction with practical application. Observers say such initiatives are critical in supporting the reintegration and continuous development of military personnel, particularly in a rapidly evolving economic environment where technical expertise is increasingly valuable.

The partnership between 4Life Zoe Technical Vocational Training School and the Armed Forces of Liberia(AFL) highlights the growing role of private educational institutions in complementing government efforts to build a skilled and resilient workforce.